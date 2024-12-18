Super-talent Jan Christen joins Pogačar and Torres with contract extension through 2030 at UAE Team Emirates

By
published

'The perfect place for myself to develop as a rider and make the next steps in my career' says 20-year-old

Jan Christen took solo victory at the one-day Ordiziako Klasika back in July
Jan Christen took solo victory at the one-day Ordiziako Klasika back in July (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jan Christen has extended his contract at UAE Team Emirates XRG through 2030, securing one of the longest deals in professional cycling.

The Swiss super-talent joins the best rider in the world, Tadej Pogačar, and Spanish climbing sensation Pablo Torres as riders confirmed on the Emirati team for the next six seasons. UAE also have young stars Isaac Del Toro and Juan Ayuso signed on lengthy deals until 2029 and 2028 respectively.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.