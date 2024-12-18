Super-talent Jan Christen joins Pogačar and Torres with contract extension through 2030 at UAE Team Emirates

Jan Christen has extended his contract at UAE Team Emirates XRG through 2030, securing one of the longest deals in professional cycling.

The Swiss super-talent joins the best rider in the world, Tadej Pogačar, and Spanish climbing sensation Pablo Torres as riders confirmed on the Emirati team for the next six seasons. UAE also have young stars Isaac Del Toro and Juan Ayuso signed on lengthy deals until 2029 and 2028 respectively.

Across the sport, only Wout van Aert potentially has a longer contract after signing a unique career-long deal at Visma-Lease a Bike back in September.

"I’m very grateful for the team for showing so much trust in me. The opportunity to be in this environment which has been incredibly supportive – both on and off the bike – is a real privilege and I see it as the perfect place for myself to develop as a rider and make the next steps in my career," said Christen.

"I’m still learning every day from the best teammates possible and enjoying as much as I can with my feet on the ground and a lot of excitement for what‘s to come.

"I’m confident that I will make big steps forward in the coming years and achieve my big goals together with the team."

Christen, 20, rode an impressive first full WorldTour season in 2024 that saw him win three times. The most impressive was a solo victory on stage 2 of Il Giro d'Abruzzo. Prior to that, he also managed fifth at Trofeo Laigueglia and second at Milano-Torino.

He's an attacking racer and has shown quality on the global stage as a former junior cyclocross world champion. Christen also impressed at his home Worlds this past September in Zurich where he took third in the under-23 time trial and fourth in the road road after a long solo attack.

Being part of the same team as Pogačar, an idol of Christen's, also means showing your worth as a domestique for the reigning Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and world champion. On debuts at Il Lombardia and Strade Bianche, Christen proved his worth as one of the early cogs in UAE's train.

"He is a big talent and we believe he has the right attitude and qualities to continue his progression with us," said team CEO Mauro Gianetti.

"In his first year he has shown his ability to win but also to be part of a team and work as a team player which is very important quality for us. We want to see him continue to develop both as a rider and as a person."