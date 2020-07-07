SunGod releases new Pace Series sunglasses

British eyewear brand SunGod has released its Pace Series range of performance cycling sunglasses . The range comprises two options – the Vulcans and Velans – available in half-frame and full-frame options that customers can fully customise at no additional cost.

The Vulcans feature a larger cylindrical lens for an increased field of vision on the road or trails. The Velans have a smaller toric lens, which offers optical precision to easily spot obstacles on the road. Both models get a new, upgraded 8KO lens with a triple-layer, scratch-resistant coating and hydrophobic and oleophobic treatments to keep them clear of moisture, dirt and fingerprints.

The Pace Series is also available with SunGod's new photochromic 8KO Iris lens, which is able to adapt to changeable light conditions, and the lens comes in either a 'light smoke to dark smoke' or 'clear through to smoke with a contrast-enhancing blue mirror' variant.

Image 1 of 3 The Velans have a toric lens for increased optical precision (Image credit: SunGod) Image 2 of 3 SunGod Velans with the full-frame option (Image credit: SunGod) Image 3 of 3 SunGod Velans with the half-frame option (Image credit: SunGod)

SunGod not only offers the option to convert the Vulcans and Velans between half-frame and full-frame (conversion kit sold separately) but gives the option to fully customise the sunglasses on purchase.

The modular design of the Pace Series allows customers to create eyewear in their own colour scheme to match their style, kit or to stand out in a crowd. For each modular component of the sunglasses, SunGod offers eight options on top of the choice of 10 lens colours, which equates to over 4,000 combinations.

Image 1 of 3 The Vulcans have a larger lens for an increased field of vision on the road or trails (Image credit: SunGod) Image 2 of 3 The Vulcans with the full-frame option (Image credit: SunGod) Image 3 of 3 The Vulcans with the half-frame option (Image credit: SunGod)

SunGod is confident in the quality of its eyewear and back up the Pace Series sunglasses with an impressive lifetime guarantee: not only will it repair any Pace Series glasses that break, but the repair will be free.

SunGod will be partnering with both the Ribble Weldtite and Bianchi Dama teams in 2020 to provide eyewear to the likes of John Archibald, Mark Stewart and Emma Cockcroft on the UK domestic race scene.

The Velans retail for £115 and the Vulcans come in at £125 for the half-frames. Full-frame versions of both will cost an extra £25. Conversion kits are available, too, should you wish to change the frame design: half- to full-frame kits cost £45, and full to half-frame kits cost £20.