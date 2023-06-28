Sungod releases Tom Pidcock signature model ahead of Tour de France

Sungod eyewear has launched a Tom Pidcock Signature Series edition of its Velans sunglasses.

Sungod took over from long-time Ineos Grenadiers eyewear supplier Oakley at the start of 2023 and it’s been making the most of its sponsorship. First there was a white framed version of the Velans to keep Geraint Thomas happy, and then his own GT signature model after he lost his favourite white Oakley Racing Jackets. Now, Pidcock's version of the Velans acknowledges his abilities across a whole range of cycling disciplines.

Deck of cards is said to symbolise Pidcock's methodical approach to racing (Image credit: Sungod)

The Pidcock Signature Edition glasses come with a new Crystal Red frame in TR90 plastic and a mirrored lens. Added details include a hand of cards engraved on the lens, which Sungod says is “a nod to his calculated approach to maximising his chances in every race. This is echoed with the four suits on the inner arm, referencing his multidisciplinary prowess” in road, MTB, cyclocross and…?

Pidcock is off to the Tour de France this Saturday and the new glasses are available from today, priced at £150.

Pidcock in action at Nove Mesto in the new Velans glasses (Image credit: Sungod)

If you’ve been paying attention to the MTB XC World Cup racing, you may have noticed Pidcock wearing the new Signature Series Velans eyewear while racing in the recent round at Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic. There, he was in 40th and last position early on, but came back to win the race. Pidcock blamed his slow start on a 3:30 training ride that morning.

There’s more Pidcock action in Episode 5 of Tour de France Unchained on Netflix, featuring his 100kph descent off the Galibier (also available on Eurosport's YouTube channel) and climb to stage victory at Alpe d’Huez in last year’s Tour, or you can scare yourself silly watching his Descent Disciples feature in LA from last year.

We’re looking forward to another descending masterclass this time around.