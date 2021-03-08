Trending

Strade Bianche 2021 - Mega Gallery

By

Over 100 stunning images from the men's and women's WorldTour races in Tuscany

Strade Bianche 2021

The white gravel roads at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade BIanche Women 2021

SD Worx ahead of Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty images)
Strade BIanche Women 2021

Lotte Kopecky at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty images)
Strade BIanche Women 2021

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty images)
Strade BIanche Women 2021

The women line up at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty images)
Strade BIanche Women 2021

Marta Bastianelli at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Wout van Aert at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

The peloton start at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Julian Alaphilippe at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Julian Alaphilippe at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Mathieu van der Poel at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women 2021

The women's race hits the gravel at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women 2021

Team DSM at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women 2021

Lotte Kopecky at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women 2021

Trek-Segafredo on the front at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women 2021

One of several early moves at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women 2021

Trek-Segafredo on the gravel at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women 2021

Lotte Kopecky at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

The early breakaway at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

The peloton roll out at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Alex Howes at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

UAE Team Emirates on the gravel at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Simone Yates at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Italian Simone Petilli of Intermarche Wanty-Gobert Materiaux and Belgian Tosh van der Sande of Lotto Soudal pictured in action during the Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

The scenic views of Tuscany at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Julian Alaphilippe at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

The peloton racing through Tuscany at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 The Peloton passing through Tuscany landscape during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Landscape StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton racing through Tuscany at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 The Peloton passing through a gravel strokes sector during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Landscape StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The women's peloton at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Elena Pirrone of Italy and Team Valcar Travel Service during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Breakaway Gravel strokes StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elena Pirrone in a solo breakaway at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Elena Pirrone of Italy and Team Valcar Travel Service during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Breakaway Peloton Landscape StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elena Pirrone in a solo breakaway at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Chloe Hosking of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Gravel strokes StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chloe Hosking (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Tiffany Cromwell of Australia and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tiffany Cromwell (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Chloe Hosking of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Gravel Strokes StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chloe Hosking (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Elena Pirrone of Italy and Team Valcar Travel Service during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Breakaway StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elena Pirrone in a solo breakaway at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Team SD Worx during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Breakaway StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Niamh Fisher-Black at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 The Peloton passing through Tuscany landscape during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Teuntje Beekhuis of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Breakaway StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jumbo-Visma at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Georgia Williams of New Zealand and Team BikeExchange during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Gravel Strokes StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Georgia Williams at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 The Peloton passing through Tuscany landscape during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The women's peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 The Peloton passing through Tuscany landscape during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Dust Gravel strokes StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The white gravel roads near Siena (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Brodie Chapman of Australia and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Breakaway StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Brodie Chapman (FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Team SD Worx during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Breakaway StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Niamh Fisher-Black at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 The Peloton passing through Tuscany landscape during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The women's field racing Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Chloe Hosking of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Gravel strokes StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chloe Hosking in the cars at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Moniek Tenniglo of The Netherlands and Team BikeExchange Femke Gerritse of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg during the Eroica 7th Strade Bianche 2021 Womens Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Dust Gravel strokes StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Riders fight to stay in the race at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

The men's field at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Twisty, dusty gravel roads at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Rudy Molard, Loic Vliegen at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Samuele Rivi walking on the gravel at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Samuele Rivi walking on the gravel at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

The steep hills at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

The dust kicks up at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Greg Van Avermaet at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Cresting the gravel climb at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Julian Alaphilippe at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Kasper Asgreen, Gianluca Brambilla at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

The key players at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2021

Davide Formolo at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Amanda Spratt with her teammates at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Chantal Blaak wins Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Marianne Vos and Annemiek van Vleuten in a late race two-up breakaway at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Marianne Vos and Annemiek van Vleuten off the front at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Marta Cavalli lights up finale at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Marianne Vos leads Annemiek van Vleuten at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Anna van der Breggen leads the pack at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Marta Cavalli and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Audrey Cordon Ragot at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

The field at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Ellen Van Dijk was in a dangerous breakaway at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Mavi Garcia leads the move over the climb at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Annemiek van Vleuten on the attack in the closing section of Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

The beautiful scenery at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

SD Worx controlled the race at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

The field on the penultimate gravel sector at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Late-race break at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Team BikeExchange at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak leads the breakaway at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Annemiek van Vleuten right before she attacked at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Kasia Niewiadoma at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Demi Vollering at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche

Quinn Simmons in the main breakaway at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche

Julian Alaphilippe in the closing kilometres at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche

Michael Gogl at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche

Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock are distanced on the climb at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche

Egan Bernal at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche

Mathieu van der Poel leads the breakaway at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche

Mathieu van der Poel, Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche

Egan Bernal at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche

Mathieu van der Poel attacks on the gravel at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche

The key contenders in the closing kilometres of Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Elisa Longo Borghini second at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Marianne Vos exhausted after Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

The podium at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Celebrations on the podium at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Chantal van der Broek-Blaak wins Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Kasia Niewiadoma in the top 10 at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Lucinda Brand on the gravel at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Hugs, hugs, hugs! (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Anna van der Breggen third at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche

Strade Bianche (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Strade Bianche

Wout van Aert after Strade Bianche (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Strade Bianche

The final three at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mathieu van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel's winning move in Siena (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel's winning move in Siena (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche

Julian Alaphilippe second at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Strade Bianche

Mathieu van der Poel wins Strade Bianche (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Strade Bianche

Mathieu van der Poel wins Strade Bianche (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Strade Bianche

Mathieu van der Poel wins Strade Bianche (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Strade Bianche

Celebrations on the podium at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Strade Bianche men's and women's races came to a conclusion with Dutch compatriots Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) securing titles in Siena, Italy on Saturday.

The events, which were held in August last year as part of the revised calendar, took place in their usual early-March slot and presented the two pelotons with beautiful, sunny, spring weather for 136km of racing for the women and 184km for the men.

Click through our gallery of more than 100 photos from the men's and women's races that capture the essence of the popular event held along the white gravel roads of Tuscany.