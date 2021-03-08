Strade Bianche 2021 - Mega Gallery

Over 100 stunning images from the men's and women's WorldTour races in Tuscany
Image 1 of 113
Image 2 of 113
Image 3 of 113
Image 4 of 113
Image 5 of 113
Image 6 of 113
Image 7 of 113
Image 8 of 113
Image 9 of 113
Image 10 of 113
Image 11 of 113
Image 12 of 113
Image 13 of 113
Image 14 of 113
Image 15 of 113
Image 16 of 113
Image 17 of 113
Image 18 of 113
Image 19 of 113
Image 20 of 113
Image 21 of 113
Image 22 of 113
Image 23 of 113
Image 24 of 113
Image 25 of 113
Image 26 of 113
Image 27 of 113
Image 28 of 113
Image 29 of 113
Image 30 of 113
Image 31 of 113
Image 32 of 113
Image 33 of 113
Image 34 of 113
Image 35 of 113
Image 36 of 113
Image 37 of 113
Image 38 of 113
Image 39 of 113
Image 40 of 113
Image 41 of 113
Image 42 of 113
Image 43 of 113
Image 44 of 113
Image 45 of 113
Image 46 of 113
Image 47 of 113
Image 48 of 113
Image 49 of 113
Image 50 of 113
Image 51 of 113
Image 52 of 113
Image 53 of 113
Image 54 of 113
Image 55 of 113
Image 56 of 113
Image 57 of 113
Image 58 of 113
Image 59 of 113
Image 60 of 113
Image 61 of 113
Image 62 of 113
Image 63 of 113
Image 64 of 113
Image 65 of 113
Image 66 of 113
Image 67 of 113
Image 68 of 113
Image 69 of 113
Image 70 of 113
Image 71 of 113
Image 72 of 113
Image 73 of 113
Image 74 of 113
Image 75 of 113
Image 76 of 113
Image 77 of 113
Image 78 of 113
Image 79 of 113
Image 80 of 113
Image 81 of 113
Image 82 of 113
Image 83 of 113
Image 84 of 113
Image 85 of 113
Image 86 of 113
Image 87 of 113
Image 88 of 113
Image 89 of 113
Image 90 of 113
Image 91 of 113
Image 92 of 113
Image 93 of 113
Image 94 of 113
Image 95 of 113
Image 96 of 113
Image 97 of 113
Image 98 of 113
Image 99 of 113
Image 100 of 113
Image 101 of 113
Image 102 of 113
Image 103 of 113
Image 104 of 113
Image 105 of 113
Image 106 of 113
Image 107 of 113
Image 108 of 113
Image 109 of 113
Image 110 of 113
Image 111 of 113
Image 112 of 113
Image 113 of 113
Strade Bianche men's and women's races came to a conclusion with Dutch compatriots Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) securing titles in Siena, Italy on Saturday.
The events, which were held in August last year as part of the revised calendar, took place in their usual early-March slot and presented the two pelotons with beautiful, sunny, spring weather for 136km of racing for the women and 184km for the men.
Click through our gallery of more than 100 photos from the men's and women's races that capture the essence of the popular event held along the white gravel roads of Tuscany.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.