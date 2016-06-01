Stig Broeckx in induced coma following head operations

Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stig Broeckx underwent two head operations Tuesday for the injuries he sustained in a crash on stage 3 of the Baloise Belgium Tour last week caused by two motorcycles. The Lotto Soudal rider has been placed in an induced coma while he recovers from both surgery and his injuries.

"Because of the increased intracranial pressure Stig Broeckx had to undergo two operations today, which stabilised the intracranial pressure again," a Lotto Soudal team statement read.

"Stig will need to stay in an induced coma for a while to let his body recover from the injuries and surgery. At the moment no prognosis can be made."

The Belgian team added an update on Broeckx's condition with be only forthcoming when there are 'new developments'.

"As requested by the family and as agreed with the hospital, there will be no further comments. An update will follow when there are any new developments. Thanks for your understanding."

Broeckx, 26, was the worse off the 19 cyclists involved in the stage 3 crash which resulted in its cancellation and was followed by the first 40km of stage 4 being neutralised in protest by the riders.

Broeckx was also hit by a medical motorcycle earlier in the season at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuune, breaking his collarbone.