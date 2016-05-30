Surgery 'might be necessary' for Stig Broeckx following Baloise Belgium Tour crash

Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotto Soudal have updated the current condition of its rider Stig Broeckx who remains in an non-induced coma following a crash at the Baloise Belgium Tour caused by two motorbikes. The Belgian suffered a fractured eye socket, a bruised lung and bleeding in the brain from the accident which occurred 65km into stage 3 of the race and involved 10 other riders. Broeckx was the most seriously injured.

Team doctor Servaas Bingé provided an update on the 26-year-old via a team press release.

"Constant monitoring and tests showed that the intracranial pressure has slightly increased, but within acceptable limits. During the next 48 to 72 hours the increase or decrease of the intracranial pressure will be decisive for further treatment," Bingé explained.

"If the intracranial pressure increases, surgery might be necessary. A decrease of the pressure would be a positive sign. The bleedings in the brain have stabilised."

Bingé added that Broeckx's condition is monitored by the hour and in good hands with the Aachen hospital staff.

"The condition of Stig needs to be monitored every hour and the neurosurgical team of the hospital is consulted for the treatment. The secondary injuries – fracture of the eye socket and bruised lung – don't have a determining influence at the moment," he added.

Earlier in the season, Broeckx was hit by a medical motorbike during Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, suffering a fractured collarbone and was consequently forced to miss the remainder of the spring classics.