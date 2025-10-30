Thibau Nys sets out lofty goals ahead of his cyclocross season opener at Koppenbergcross

Prodigious Belgian clear that double weekend of racing 'isn't just to get into the swing of things'

HOOGERHEIDE, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 26: Thibau Nys of Belgium and Team Baloise Glowi Lions during the 34th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide 2025, Men&amp;apos;s Elite / #UCIWT / on January 26, 2025 in Hoogerheide, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Nys is the reigning European champion in cyclocross (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian star Thibau Nys is set to kick off his cyclocross season this weekend, with a double programme of the iconic Koppenbergcross and the X2O Trofee in Lokeren, and he doesn't just want to ease into things.

A talent in both CX and road racing, Nys has spent a busy year racing on the road for Lidl-Trek, taking one victory in the spring and making his Tour de France debut in the summer.

Despite balancing his ambitions on the road – where he only wrapped up racing at the end of August – Nys is racing a long cyclocross season, starting on Saturday. He will have only missed two weekends of racing, and starts much earlier than his multidiscipline counterparts like Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert.

Nys made his Grand Tour debut in the summer, and although he had a difficult time at the Tour – he said he spoke to fellow CX rider Emiel Verstrynge during the race not about CX, but about "the misery we'd brought upon ourselves to start the Tour" – the training involved to be able to ride the race has affected him as CX rider.

"I'd like to win more than last season – I won five then – and I'd also love to defend one of my two titles," he said. He won the European and Belgian Championships last winter.

