Spotted: New disc brake equipped, aero Cannondale
Could this be the new Cannondale SystemSix?
A new aero, disc brake frameset from Cannondale was seen last week at the Abu Dhabi Tour. EF Education First-Drapac riders Dan McLay and Kim Magnusson were seen racing on the bike throughout the week.
The UCI's list of approved frames and forks lists the latest approved model for Cannondale as the SystemSix, a previously unknown model and a name that aligns with the top of the line SuperSix all-round race bike used by the team over the past few seasons.
The black frameset spotted at last week's race ran hydraulic Shimano Dura-Ace disc brakes front and rear and with just one version of the model listed on the UCI's approval document, suggests that Cannondale have followed the likes of Specialized and Giant by only offering their latest model equipped with hydraulic disc brake mechanisms and no rim brake option.
Modern aero features such as truncated tubing, lower flared seat stays and bladed forks all feature on the frameset, which also appears to have internal cable and hose routing, plus a proprietary, frame specific seat post.
Cannondale have not yet responded with any further details about the frameset when contacted by BikeRadar, although we expect further details to be announced in the near future.
