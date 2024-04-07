The Paris-Roubaix winner's bike: Mathieu van der Poel's Canyon Aeroad still covered in muck
Plus a bonus video confirming his tyre pressure for the race
Some might be calling it boring, predictable, inevitable even, but there's no denying that Mathieu van der Poel's performance at the 2024 Paris-Roubaix was impressive. To ride Mads Pedersen off his wheel on the Forest of Arenberg is a feat that not many - if any - others can claim.
And dominant though his performance was, you don't win Roubaix without a team of excellent mechanics, a well-dialled bike, and a big stroke of luck.
While his teammate Jasper Philipsen - who finished an equally impressive 2nd - suffered an untimely puncture shortly after the Arenberg forest, Van der Poel had no such misfortune.
His Canyon Aeroad CFR, which has received its fair share of criticism during its tenure as Van der Poel's race bike, flawlessly saw him through 259km of Northern France's finest terrain between Compiegne and Roubaix, complete with 55km of cobbled terrain.
His Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres, in size 32c and pumped up to 3.46 bar (50 PSI), performed equally well. Save for a momentary chain drop, his Shimano Dura-Ace groupset missed barely a single beat.
Just as with Lotte Kopecky's bike yesterday, I put in the hard graft (namely sweet-talking the ASO for behind-the-scenes access) and managed to get a handful of up-close photos with the World Champion's bike. Let's dive in for a bike check.
Check out all the best of the Roubaix tech from the mens race in our Premium Tech Gallery.
