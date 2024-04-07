The Paris-Roubaix winner's bike: Mathieu van der Poel's Canyon Aeroad still covered in muck

By Josh Croxton
published

Plus a bonus video confirming his tyre pressure for the race

Mathieu van der Poel's Canyon Aeroad from Paris Roubaix
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Some might be calling it boring, predictable, inevitable even, but there's no denying that Mathieu van der Poel's performance at the 2024 Paris-Roubaix was impressive. To ride Mads Pedersen off his wheel on the Forest of Arenberg is a feat that not many - if any - others can claim. 

And dominant though his performance was, you don't win Roubaix without a team of excellent mechanics, a well-dialled bike, and a big stroke of luck. 

