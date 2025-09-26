'Sport is not a tool for sanction' – UCI not considering Israeli teams ban but unclear on steps to protect cycling from disruptive protests

UCI President David Lappartient has reaffirmed the governing body's commitment not to pursue any kind of ban on Israeli teams, despite ongoing, disruptive protests against the inclusion in races of squads such as Israel-Premier Tech.

Israel-Premier Tech is not a state-sponsored team, but is registered in Israel and features the nation's name in their branding, which has led to protests at the Vuelta a España and other races this year.

Other events are in jeopardy as organisers either fear disruption from protests, or local authorities hesitate to welcome cycling events including the team to their region.

Speculation is rising that Israel-Premier Tech may change their branding for 2026, potentially removing 'Israel' from their team name, changing the appearance of their jersey, and possibly changing the country of their registration.



This comes after two of the team's sponsors, Premier Tech and bike brand Factor, apparently put pressure on the team to make a change.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Lappartient answered questions on the issue of the war in Gaza and Israel's participation in cycling events, condemning violence in the conflict but confirming the UCI's commitment to neutrality in the situation.

"We consider of course that what happened on October 7 was unacceptable, it was terrible, what is still happening and what happened today also in the Gaza Strip is terrible for the civilians," he said.

"So we call for peace, and violence is not the solution to solve your problems. We are politically neutral and we don't want to jump into the political discussions because then we can become a tool for sanction."

On the topic of the recent pro-Palestine protests that have been present at several races and particularly disruptive at the Vuelta a España, with multiple stages shortened and the road invaded by demonstrators, Lappartient re-stated the UCI's position that this is something "we can't accept at all".

However, other than condemning the disruptive actions – whilst affirming the UCI's recognition of the right to protest – the president failed to suggest how the governing body may put a stop to this ongoing issue.

"Of course we are on open roads, it's not like we are in a stadium where you have policemen, you will remove everything from bags and so on," he said.

"If we start to consider that cycling is [vulnerable to] demonstrations like this, to stop them, we are in a very weak position, because this time it's for Palestine and Gaza, the next time it will be for another topic. And then you can find many reasons to stop all bicycle races.

"This is something we can't accept. But these kinds of things are not directly in our hands, because usually this is in the hands of the police in the various countries."

Israel has not been sanctioned by any international sporting association since the most recent conflict with Gaza began in 2023. But the heightening of dangerous protests in recent months have led to calls for the removal of Israel-Premier Tech from races – not solely or necessarily as a sporting sanction, but also as a way to ensure safety for the rest of the peloton.

However, Lappartient was clear that any such removal or ban would be a sporting sanction, which is not something the International Olympic Committee, whose precedent the UCI follows, generally supports.

'Sport is not a tool for sanction'

"According to the Olympic values, sport is not a tool for sanction. Sport is a tool for unity and to bring people together," Lappartient said. "If we accept that we become a tool for sanction, then it will be a big problem. We don't pretend that we will save the world by bringing people together in a bicycle race or any sport competition, but that's also in our DNA, and in the history of the Olympic values, to be able to compete whatever your nationality, your religion, your background, even if the countries are at war."

The UCI have repeated their stance that sport should not be politicised, and Lappartient said "of course we also have to be very careful that our teams are not used to bring any other kind of message."

The Israel-Premier Tech team was recently praised in a Tweet by Israel's president Benjamin Netanyahu.

Outside of the UCI, the sport and the current issue has become a topic of political discussion, but Lappartient was clear that that would not mean the governing body would become involved in such politicisation.

"We were also very clear that they still have the right to participate. The [Spanish] government wanted me to remove the team – on which basis? First of all, on which legal basis? And the second point is it would have been a breach of Olympic values.

"Then if you start like this, to remove a team, next year it could be another team for another topic. I will not mention any other team," he said.

"So we are very strict on this point, to consider that we are not a tool for sanction. We bring people together and we are a tool for unity. We are not naive to think that there is no politics in sport. However politicisation of the sport is really a big danger.

"I know in Spain the Prime Minister said clearly that sport has the potential for sanction, and I was quite surprised when he said that if Israel qualify for the [football] FIFA games, then he will remove his team from participating.



"That's clearly a breach of the autonomy of the sport, that's just an example. But it can be the same in another country about another topic and we can't accept in the Olympic movement that our autonomy is not respected."

Why sanctions for Russia and not for Israel?

The big caveat to all of Lappartient's comments about not using sport as a sanction is that Russia and Belarus are currently under sanction from the UCI and IOC in the wake of the war in Ukraine.



Riders from those nations are not allowed to have their nation or flag on their UCI license or wear national colours at the World Championships, and teams registered in those nations are no longer given UCI licenses.

Lappartient explained that the two situations were different, and Russia were not sanctioned simply for being at war, but for breaking the United Nations-backed 'Olympic Truce' – a long-standing commitment against inter-state aggressions during the Olympic and Paralympic Games – by attacking Ukraine between the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"For Russia it was different.," he said. "The attack from the Russian government against the Ukrainian territory happened during the Olympic truce. And the Olympic truce was a resolution approved by the United Nations unanimously."

Israel launched attacks in Lebanon, Yemen and Gaza in July 2024, during the Paris Olympic Truce, which started on July 19 and ended on September 15.

The reason why Russia remains under sanction is due to their occupation of territories that legally belong to Ukraine, Lappartient said, adding that "The Olympic charter also mentions that of course we recognise a country the way they are recognised by the international community and by the United Nations.

"This is today the reason why the Russian NOC is suspended, not necessarily because there is a war, but for this point. So if this point is solved, there will be discussions within the IOC."

Palestine's status as an internationally recognised state has long been disputed, which is the background to Israel's conflict in the area as they claim Palestine as part of Israel. In recent weeks, more countries have confirmed their recognition of Palestine as a state, including the UK and France, and 157 of the 193 member states of the United Nations now recognise Palestine's statehood. However, it is not yet a full member of the UN.

"Of course people today say 'look, there is a war, the sanction was taken because Russia is at war and there is no sanction for other territories or countries' but that's just legally different. It's sometimes difficult to explain in the street to everybody, but it's legally different," Lappartient said.

UCI set to meet with Israel-Premier Tech

Israel-Premier Tech have not formally confirmed any changes to their branding or registration for 2026, and have until the October 1 deadline to submit their UCI registration details for next year.

Team owner Sylvan Adams is currently in Kigali for the World Championships and other commitments, and Lappartienty confirmed he is planning to meet with Adams in light of the Vuelta and to discuss plans for next year.

"I think it's important to debrief what happened, what are the solutions for next year, because we also have to be realistic," Lappartient said.



"We are facing some problems for the races in Spain at least, you saw the statement from the start of the Tour de France in Barcelona, you have the Vuelta also in the Canarias, you have Pais Vasco. The topic is very important in Spain.

"So I will discuss with Sylvan but not specifically about the Spanish situation, more globally how we see also about the future. We will have the priority to find solutions, and during the Vuelta of course I've been in touch with the organisers, also with Sylvan Adams.

"I also supported at the time that he can remove Israel from the jersey, I was also one to propose this in a discussion with him, and also that this was a proposal from the riders to decrease the pressure.

"So I will discuss with him. I will not anticipate [reveal] what we will discuss."

Adams has been in Rwanda to open the Home of Dreams cycling centre, but has continued to decline to speak to the media, telling Het Nieuwsblad: “The team has issued a statement, which speaks for itself. I can’t add anything to it."

The UCI has also welcomed the Palestinian federation to the UCI Congress, along with delegates from Israel, Russia and Ukraine.

