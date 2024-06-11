Specialized says its new Crux DSW is the lightest alloy gravel frame in the world

By
published

The Specialized Crux DSW is the result of a brand-new way to weld aluminium bikes

Specialized Crux DSW
(Image credit: Specialized)
Tech Specs: Crux DSW

Price: £2,300 / £1,500 (frameset) 

Frame: E5 Premium Aluminium

Groupset: Sram Apex 1x12s

Fork: FACT Carbon 

Weight: 1.98kg - Size 56

Complete bike weight: 9.37kg 

Tyre Clearance: 47c / 650B x 2.1" tyres.

Specialized has launched a new aluminium gravel bike today named the Crux DSW, and with it comes a barrage of lofty claims. According to the brand, it is the lightest alloy gravel bike ever made, with a 56cm frame said to weigh 1399 grams and a complete bike 9.37kg. Specialized also says it has created the most capable, nimble, balanced and responsive alloy gravel bike ever. 

Image 1 of 4
Specialized Crux DSW
Longer dropouts accommodate the flat mount brake mounts (Image credit: Specialized )
Image 1 of 4
Specialized Crux DSW
The bright paintjob is only available when you buy the Crux DSW frameset (Image credit: Specialized )

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.