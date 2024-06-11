Specialized says its new Crux DSW is the lightest alloy gravel frame in the world

Tech Specs: Crux DSW Price: £2,300 / £1,500 (frameset) Frame: E5 Premium Aluminium Groupset: Sram Apex 1x12s Fork: FACT Carbon Weight: 1.98kg - Size 56 Complete bike weight: 9.37kg Tyre Clearance: 47c / 650B x 2.1" tyres.



Specialized has launched a new aluminium gravel bike today named the Crux DSW, and with it comes a barrage of lofty claims. According to the brand, it is the lightest alloy gravel bike ever made, with a 56cm frame said to weigh 1399 grams and a complete bike 9.37kg. Specialized also says it has created the most capable, nimble, balanced and responsive alloy gravel bike ever.

According to Specialized, it is made possible by its D'Aluisio Smartweld technology. While 'Smartweld' is a term most of us will have heard regarding Specialized bikes, the DSW process, also seen on the Allez Sprint, uses hydroforming (shaping material with a high-pressure jet of fluid) to precisely match tube-to-tube joints for better, stronger welds and ultimately a lighter and more durable frame. Specialized says the frameset tubes intersect exactly how the engineers need them to without any "mitring or fudging." They then add material at the ends of the tubes where they are welded together.

In the case of the Crux DSW, a single-piece downtube and (threaded) bottom bracket are created, and the rest of the frameset tubes are then welded to this bottom bracket / down tube section (pictures of which can be seen below).

The brand says it can put the necessary extra material in the weld zones which undergo the highest stress. Giving them the ability to achieve the desired ride characteristics and not have to make do with 'overbuilt' tubing designed to be strong enough to survive old-school welding methods.

Image 1 of 4 Longer dropouts accommodate the flat mount brake mounts (Image credit: Specialized ) This image highlights the DSW frame construction differences (Image credit: Specialized ) Specialized says it doesn't need to mitre frameset tubes thanks to DSW (Image credit: Specialized ) The rest of the frame tubes attach to the one piece bottom bracket / down tube section (Image credit: Specialized )

Specs, pricing and details

Specialized says the Crux DSW retains the same performance gravel geometry and race-influenced fit as the carbon Crux, with its extended reach and low stack. The bottom bracket drop is 72mm which the brand claims hits the sweetspot between nimble and stable. The alloy frame is paired with a Fact 12r carbon fork, and like the carbon Crux, tyre clearance is 47mm, or up to 2.1in when running a 650B wheel.

The Crux DSW is available as a frameset in two colour options. Both Gloss Amber Glow and Satin Metallic Spruce will be priced at £1,500.

A complete bike build will also be available in two different colours - Gloss Birch / Clay and Satin Smoke / Oak Green - for £2,300. The complete bike will come with 12-speed SRAM Apex equipment with 40T x 11-44t gearing, DT G540 wheels and Specialized Pathfinder Pro 38mm tyres.

International pricing is yet to be confirmed.