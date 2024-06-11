Specialized says its new Crux DSW is the lightest alloy gravel frame in the world
The Specialized Crux DSW is the result of a brand-new way to weld aluminium bikes
Price: £2,300 / £1,500 (frameset)
Frame: E5 Premium Aluminium
Groupset: Sram Apex 1x12s
Fork: FACT Carbon
Weight: 1.98kg - Size 56
Complete bike weight: 9.37kg
Tyre Clearance: 47c / 650B x 2.1" tyres.
Specialized has launched a new aluminium gravel bike today named the Crux DSW, and with it comes a barrage of lofty claims. According to the brand, it is the lightest alloy gravel bike ever made, with a 56cm frame said to weigh 1399 grams and a complete bike 9.37kg. Specialized also says it has created the most capable, nimble, balanced and responsive alloy gravel bike ever.
According to Specialized, it is made possible by its D'Aluisio Smartweld technology. While 'Smartweld' is a term most of us will have heard regarding Specialized bikes, the DSW process, also seen on the Allez Sprint, uses hydroforming (shaping material with a high-pressure jet of fluid) to precisely match tube-to-tube joints for better, stronger welds and ultimately a lighter and more durable frame. Specialized says the frameset tubes intersect exactly how the engineers need them to without any "mitring or fudging." They then add material at the ends of the tubes where they are welded together.
In the case of the Crux DSW, a single-piece downtube and (threaded) bottom bracket are created, and the rest of the frameset tubes are then welded to this bottom bracket / down tube section (pictures of which can be seen below).
The brand says it can put the necessary extra material in the weld zones which undergo the highest stress. Giving them the ability to achieve the desired ride characteristics and not have to make do with 'overbuilt' tubing designed to be strong enough to survive old-school welding methods.
Specs, pricing and details
Specialized says the Crux DSW retains the same performance gravel geometry and race-influenced fit as the carbon Crux, with its extended reach and low stack. The bottom bracket drop is 72mm which the brand claims hits the sweetspot between nimble and stable. The alloy frame is paired with a Fact 12r carbon fork, and like the carbon Crux, tyre clearance is 47mm, or up to 2.1in when running a 650B wheel.
The Crux DSW is available as a frameset in two colour options. Both Gloss Amber Glow and Satin Metallic Spruce will be priced at £1,500.
A complete bike build will also be available in two different colours - Gloss Birch / Clay and Satin Smoke / Oak Green - for £2,300. The complete bike will come with 12-speed SRAM Apex equipment with 40T x 11-44t gearing, DT G540 wheels and Specialized Pathfinder Pro 38mm tyres.
International pricing is yet to be confirmed.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.