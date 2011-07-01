Spanish federation opens Mosquera proceedings

Image 1 of 2 Ezequiel Mosquera in his new Vacansoleil jersey (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Vuelta runner-up Ezequiel Mosquera tested positive for an EPO masking agent. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

The Spanish Cycling Federation has finally started its investigation into Ezequiel Mosquera's doping case from last year's Vuelta a Espana.

The Spaniard, who finished second overall in the race, tested positive for Hydroxyethyl after stage 18. Hydroxyethyl starch is a blood plasma volume expander that can serve to dilute the blood without decreasing the amount of red blood cells present. Due to this property it may be used as a masking agent for EPO. No EPO was found in any of his doping controls and Mosquera has insisted he did not use any illegal products.

There is no automatic suspension for a positive Hydroxyethyl control. However the Vacansoleil-DCM team, for signed Mosquera for the 2011 season, decided to stop him racing until the matter was resolved.

The International Cycling Union only sent the Mosquera dossier on the case to the Spanish federation (RFEC) in April of this year, asking that the RFEC open disciplinary proceedings.

According to AS.com, the RFEC has now asked for the medical documentation from the UCI, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Spanish national anti-doping agency. Once it has gathered that information and heard the defence arguments, it will issue its decision “in the coming months”.