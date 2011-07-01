Spanish federation opens Mosquera proceedings
Decision expected in the coming months
The Spanish Cycling Federation has finally started its investigation into Ezequiel Mosquera's doping case from last year's Vuelta a Espana.
Related Articles
Mosquera positive at the Vuelta
Mosquera maintains innocence after doping positive
Mosquera attends Vacansoleil team presentation
Vacansoleil-DC keep Mosquera from racing pending resolution in doping case
Mosquera doping case still undecided
Mosquera calls for doping inquiry to be closed
The Spaniard, who finished second overall in the race, tested positive for Hydroxyethyl after stage 18. Hydroxyethyl starch is a blood plasma volume expander that can serve to dilute the blood without decreasing the amount of red blood cells present. Due to this property it may be used as a masking agent for EPO. No EPO was found in any of his doping controls and Mosquera has insisted he did not use any illegal products.
There is no automatic suspension for a positive Hydroxyethyl control. However the Vacansoleil-DCM team, for signed Mosquera for the 2011 season, decided to stop him racing until the matter was resolved.
The International Cycling Union only sent the Mosquera dossier on the case to the Spanish federation (RFEC) in April of this year, asking that the RFEC open disciplinary proceedings.
According to AS.com, the RFEC has now asked for the medical documentation from the UCI, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Spanish national anti-doping agency. Once it has gathered that information and heard the defence arguments, it will issue its decision “in the coming months”.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy