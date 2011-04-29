UCI send Mosquera dossier to RFEC

Image 1 of 2 Ezequiel Mosquera attended the presentation in hopes his doping case will be overturned (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 2 Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) (Image credit: Sirotti)

The UCI has requested that the Spanish cycling federation opens disciplinary proceedings against Ezequiel Mosquera (Vacansoleil-DCM) following his positive doping test at last year’s Vuelta a España.

Mosquera returned an adverse analytical finding for hydroxyethyl starch last September, and after further analysis was carried out by the WADA-accredited laboratory in Cologne, the UCI has decided that proceedings should opened against the Spaniard.

"At the end of this enquiry entrusted to highly qualified experts, and considering all the information currently in its possession, the UCI has concluded that disciplinary proceedings should be opened against Ezequiel Mosquera," read a statement. "It is now the responsibility of RFEC to determine whether Ezequiel Mosquera has breached the UCI Anti-Doping Rules."

Before the UCI statement was released, Mosquera had revealed that the governing body had contacted him by email to inform him that the file had been sent to the RFEC.

“This decision has not changed anything in my personal situation: I am not banned and I am not suspended,” Mosquera said in a statement released to velofutur.es.

“The case is arrived at the Spanish Cycling Federation, the only authority who can decide about my current situation. From now on, I can defend my case.”

Mosquera signed for Vacansoleil-DCM shortly before the announcement of his positive test for hydroxyethyl starch in September. Although Mosquera is technically free to race, his team has opted to keep him sidelined until the matter is resolved, and the Spaniard said that he accepted that stance.

“I accept the position of my current team of not having me race until a final decision has been made on this case,” read the statement. “They always emphasized to take a decision after it is known whether or not this case leads to a punishment for me.”

Hydroxyethyl starch is listed on WADA’s prohibited list as a “specified substance,” meaning that it does not carry an automatic provisional suspension. However, it is understood that the substance is sometimes used as a masking agent for EPO and can only be taken via intravenous transfusion.

“The substance isn’t banned but they only way you can take it is through intravenous transfusion and that is banned,” Dr Conor McGrane, Medical Officer for Cycling Ireland told Cyclingnews in October.

In statements, Mosquera has denied using the substance intravenously and as a masking agent. In Thursday’s statement, he reiterated that he is unwilling to speak directly to the press until the case has been resolved.

“As decided as from day one of the allegations against me I still won’t give interviews. This decision is made to have the authorities do their job without external pressure.”