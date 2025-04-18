Strike and protest threat at Sierra Nevada altitude training centre used by multiple WorldTour teams

Demonstrations this month in southern Spain's high performance centre over working conditions could be followed by industrial action in May, trade union warns

Workers protest at Sierra Nevada&#039;s High Performance Centre, April 2025
Workers protest at Sierra Nevada's High Performance Centre, April 2025 (Image credit: Carlos Aranguren)

One of Spain's most important high-performance centres for athletes, used by dozens of cycling teams and riders for altitude training, faces a threat of strike action after trade union demands for improvement in workers' conditions.

The Union General de Trabajadores trade union has already organised one protest in April outside the Centro de Alto Rendimiento - High Performance Centre - in Sierra Nevada ski station in southern Spain. Another protest is planned for later this month.

