Vacansoleil-DC keep Mosquera from racing pending resolution in doping case

Image 1 of 3 Ezequiel Mosquera attended the presentation in hopes his doping case will be overturned (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Ezequiel Mosquera pushes the pace to the line, but fails to distance Nibali. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Riccardo Riccò shows his attitude (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Vacansoleil-DCM has decided to keep Ezequiel Mosquera out of racing until his doping investigation stemming from last year's Vuelta a Espana is cleared up. The International Cycling Union (UCI) has admitted there are unspecified “problems” with the case.

Mosquera, 35, tested positive for hydroxyethel starch last year after finishing second in the Vuelta for the Xacobeo-Galicia team. A positive test for this product does not entail an automatic suspension. The team noted that the positive test occurred after they signed him.

The team “is waiting to have Spanish rider Ezequiel Mosquera compete in races,” it said in a press release. “Reason for this non-selection of the rider is that the rider has no decisive answer from the UCI regarding the investigation which is pending against him.

The UCI has given both the rider and the team permission to ride, but despite that, he “stays out of the roster. For the moment the team decided to wait with having Mosquera participate.”

The Dutch team, which this year moved up to ProTeam status, has had several blows lately. They suspended Riccardo Ricco after he was hospitalised in serious condition after allegedly giving himself a blood transfusion, which Italian investigators are investigating.

In addition, the UCI is said to be considering revoking its ProTeam licence. In its press release, the team pointed out that it “asked the UCI to not count Mosquera’s points for the UCI sporting hierarchy ranking. This to endorse an honest sport and not overestimate the value of the team.”

"The Vacansoleil-DCM team follows a zero-tolerance policy on doping,” it concluded.