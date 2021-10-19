Soet and Kraak extend with Jumbo-Visma Women for 2022

Jumbo-Visma Women signed one-year contract extensions with Dutch riders Aafke Soet and Amber Kraak, completing the team roster for 2022.

Kraak, a former rowing U23 World Champion in the lightweight ladies double sculls, switched to cycling just six months ago, signing a short-term contract with Jumbo-Visma midway through 2021.

In her first season as a professional cyclist, the 27-year-old has achieved some notable results such as a 14th place during her first competitive time trial at the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta. She was also third in the mountains classification at Trophée des Grimpeuses Vresse-sur-Semois.

“I have experienced the past six months as very pleasant,” Kraak said. “I did not have an idea beforehand of how it would go. I was already thrilled to start in many beautiful races, such as the Tour of Norway and the Vuelta. I am looking forward to developing further next year. Hopefully I can then contribute even more to the team performance.”

Jumbo-Visma is expected to step up to become a Women's WorldTeam in 2022, having officially applied for a licence. The team is currently sitting sixth overall on the Women's WorldTour rankings, with team leader Marianne Vos fourth in the individual standings.

Soet – who won the 2018 European Championships U23 time trial and finished second in the road race plus also won the fifth stage of the Healthy Ageing Tour in 2019 – joined the team in 2021 from Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling, however she did very little racing in 2020.

“Last year I got the space and freedom to develop myself also on a personal level off the bike. That has been very valuable for me," Soet said. "The basis and the feeling are much better now. I can build on this next year and hopefully I can show some great things on the bike again.”

Team manager Esra Tromp expected the riders to continue improving throughout next season.

“Both riders have made a good development in different areas last year. In the coming year we will continue to build on this," she said.

"Amber has already gained a lot of valuable experience during her journey of discovery. In addition, she is still very curious and eager to learn, which fits well within the team’s philosophy. Amber is a powerful and tough rider. I am convinced that we will see her in the finals next year.

"Aafke put in a good performance last season. She has no lack of willpower and talent. We will continue to take steps together to achieve great results.”

Jumbo-Visma said two riders were heading to other teams, Belgian Julie Van de Velde and Cofidis bound Dane Pernille Mathiesen, and Nancy van der Burg has retired. The team earlier announced the new signings of 18-year-old Linda Riedmann, Noemi Rüegg (Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime) and Coryn Labecki (Team DSM).