Coryn Labecki leaves Team DSM for new opportunity at Jumbo-Visma

Coryn Labecki (née Rivera) will depart from Team DSM at the end of this season having signed a new two-year contract with Jumbo-Visma that begins in 2022. The American talent said that she is looking forward to her continued development and a 'new way of working'.

"This season I won my first Giro stage and qualified myself for the Olympic team. In addition, podium finishes in the Tour of Norway and the Vuelta, among others, and a top ten place at the recent World Championships confirmed my consistency in the second half of the year," Labecki said.

"After a difficult start to the season, I turned the switch in the second half and was still able to achieve my goals. I am thrilled with that. I am now looking forward to a new year, a new chapter, and a new me. My goal for next year is to enjoy every moment with the new team. Learning how a new team works and being open to a new way of working."

Rivera has been a contracted rider at Team DSM for the previous five season where she has had significant success with victories at Tour of Flanders, OVO Energy Women's Tour, Trofeo Alfredo Binda and RideLondon Classique.

This year, after a late start to her season, Labecki won a stage at the Giro d'Italia Donne and then finished 7th in her first-ever participation at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July. She also finished 10th in the elite women's road race at the World Championships.

"I like the Classics. They fit well with my physical abilities. In the tougher races, I am often able to make it to the final. Still, whenever possible, I also want to be as good a teammate as possible. I will partly take on a leadership role, but I am open to learning - anything to support the team," she said.

Jumbo-Visma launched their women's team at the beginning of this year with star leader Marianne Vos. The team has stated their goal of acquiring a top-tier Women's WorldTeam status in 2022.

"From the first year, Team Jumbo-Visma has gone in the right direction with the women’s program. It’s a great group of girls, and there’s also excellent support from the team. I look forward to learning a lot from the team and Marianne Vos, among others. And also to ride together with Anna Henderson, who was my teammate before. I think it’s a strong team with the right composition to achieve many successes next year."

Team manager Esra Tromp said that Labecki will play a vital role within the selections at the events over the next two seasons.

"Coryn is a strong all-around rider with good tactical abilities. She is a tremendous team player and very eager to learn. Despite her impressive list of honours, Coryn wants to keep learning and developing. With the arrival of Coryn, the team will be strengthened, so we will be able to compete for the win in different scenarios. We are convinced that she will be of great value to us in 2022," Tromp said.