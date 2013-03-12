Snow cancels Nokere Koerse

Image 1 of 3 Team Blanco vehicles in the snow at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Team Blanco) Image 2 of 3 With snow on the Nokere Koerse route one day prior to the event, the race organisation had to cancel the 2013 edition. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Snow on the Nokere Koerse parcours forced the race organisers to cancel the event. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Snow storms in Northern Europe have caused the cancellation of the UCI 1.1-rated Nokere Koerse road race in Belgium, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow. It is the third week of bad weather affecting the UCI Europe Tour.

Last month snow caused Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and the GP di Lugano to be cancelled on February 24, then the same fate befell the Dwars door Drenthe on March 10.

Organisers made the call mid-day on Tuesday in order to ensure the safety of the peloton and fans. "After a meeting with the organizing committee, the UCI, a delegation of the team leaders, the police and the local authorities concerned have decided to cancel the Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic this year. The safety of the riders, the caravan and the spectators could not be 100 percent guaranteed," an announcement on the race web site read.

"The extreme weather conditions have forced the organizers to make this decision. The roads are mostly cleared, but blowing snow on some portions have made them not passable."

The decision may be of comfort to some of the riders who on Saturday endured temperatures barely above freezing with sleet and rain during the Ronde van Drenthe.