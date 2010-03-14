Sneak peek at Bont’s Cervelo Test Team shoes

Image 1 of 3 The CTT1 is Bont’s top of the range Cervelo Test Team shoe, which features a single crisscrossed Velcro strap below the ratchet system. (Image credit: Bont) Image 2 of 3 In addition to the Cervelo Pro Cycling Test Team name, the CTT1 includes the bike manufacturer’s mirrored 'é' symbol on the heel. (Image credit: Bont) Image 3 of 3 The CTT3 is the entry level shoe from the new Cervelo Pro Cycling Test Team line, but with an added bonus in Bont’s micro-adjustable ratchet system not seen on the a-three. (Image credit: Bont)

Cycling shoe manufacturer Bont has offered a sneak peek at the shoes it's created for Professional Continental outfit Cervelo TestTeam, which will also be available to consumers. The CTT1 and CTT3 are largely based off the company’s a-one and a-three models; however both incorporate changes to the strapping system.

While the a-three features three Velcro straps, the CTT3 has replaced the top strap with Bont’s micro-adjustable ratchet system. The CTT1 on the other hand shares the a-one’s ratchet system, but has been swapped to a single crisscrossed Velcro strap below, that effectively does the work of two separate ones.

Changes to the strapping system give the shoes give both a different look to the a-one and a-three, however the CTT1 and CTT3 still provides the same levels of support according to Bont.

The shoes feature 'Cervelo Pro Cycling Test Team' on the straps, and will also feature the mirrored 'é' symbol used by the bike manufacturer on the heel.

While only images of the black and red colour schemes were available at the time of publishing, Bont will also release a white version of the CTT3 with red stripes plus an all-white version of the CTT1. Cyclingnews was told there could be subtle changes to the shoes’ design before they go into production, which will start after this month’s trade show in Taipei.

Pricing information is yet to be confirmed by Bont but the shoes are expected to be priced in the vicinity of their standard a-one and a-three counterparts.