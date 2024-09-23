Sliding away on a rainbow - No questions left for world time trial champion Grace Brown but there is one others keep asking

By
Contributions from
,
published

Flying farewell continues as Australia's first winner of elite women's time trial conquers race against the clock in Zurich

Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com - 22/09/2024 - 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships, Zurich, Switzerland - Womenâ€™s Elite Individual Time Trial (ITT) Podium - Grace Brown (Australia) on the podium receiving the Gold Medal and becoming World Champions
Grace Brown (Australia) is awarded the rainbow jersey after winning the elite women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships 2024 (Image credit: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Grace Brown has firmly laid to rest her own questions about just how far she could go in the sport this year, hitting pinnacles of cycling repeatedly by claiming a Monument victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Olympic Games gold in the time trial and now she has also become the first Australian to win the women’s elite world title in the race against the clock. 

“Mentally I know that this is my last season and maybe it’s given me the mental energy to go all-in and focus 100 percent,” said the FDJ-Suez rider after claiming the women's elite time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Zurich.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

With contributions from