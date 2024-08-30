Skylar Schneider battles Rylee McMullen in 'race within the race' at American Criterium Cup finale

By
published

Giro Della Montagna in Missouri wraps up ACC series on Sunday, with live stream provided

The Giro della Montagna is a fan favourite
Giro Della Montagna is the final race of the 2024 American Criterium Cup (Image credit: Matt James)

Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers) looks to go eight for eight with podium finishes at the final round of the American Criterium Cup on Sunday in St. Louis, Missouri. Even without a victory in the Giro Della Montagna, it’s just a formality for the Miami Blazers rider to be crowned the individual women’s champion. 

However, there is still a lot on the line for the final pieces of the eight-race ACC prize purse that totals $100,000. The individual prize money goes 10 deep, with $44,000 divided equally among men and women. And from the overall purse there is another $12,000 for the top three women and men from mid-race sprint classification points. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).