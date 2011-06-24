Skil-Shimano extends with Kittel and Geniez
Young riders to stay with Dutch Professional Continental team
Skil-Shimano has extended its contract with German sprinting sensation Marcel Kittel and French climber Alexandre Geniez. The Dutch Professional Continental-ranked team said that it is now “sure of the services” of the two young riders for the coming season.
Kittel, 23, is in his first Professional Continental year. In 2010, he won both the German and World titles in the individual time trials, but it is as a sprinter that he is making his mark this year. He has eight wins so far this season, including the premiere ProRace Berlin and the overall title in the Delta Tour Zeeland. Kittel also won four of the five stages of the Four Days of Dunkirk. He extended for two years, through the 2013 season.
Geniez, also 23, “has a great future in the big stage races,” according to the team's website. He finished second overall in the Tour of Luxembourg, fourth in the Criterium International, fifth in the Circuit Cycliste de la Sarthe and sixth overall in the Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia.
