Kittel goes one better with stage 1 win
Skil - Shimano rider new race leader
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4:18:47
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|5
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|13
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|15
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|16
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|17
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|18
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|23
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|24
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|26
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|28
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|31
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|32
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|34
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|35
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|36
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|38
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|39
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|40
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|41
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|42
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|44
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|45
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|46
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|47
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:08
|51
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|52
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|53
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|54
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|56
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|57
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|59
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|60
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|61
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|62
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|63
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|65
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|66
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|67
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
|68
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|69
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|71
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|72
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|73
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|74
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|75
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|76
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|77
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|78
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|79
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|80
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|81
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|82
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|83
|Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|84
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|85
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|86
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|87
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|88
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|89
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
|90
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|92
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|93
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|94
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|95
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|96
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|99
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|100
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|101
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|102
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|103
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|104
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|105
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|106
|Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|107
|Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|108
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|109
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|111
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|112
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|113
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|114
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|115
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|116
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:28
|117
|Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:44
|118
|Johannes Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|119
|Wouter Haan (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:08
|120
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|121
|Peter Schep (Ned) Netherlands
|122
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:48
|123
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:08
|124
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:21
|125
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:08
|126
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:15
|127
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|128
|Lotto Petrus (Nam) MTN Qhubeka
|0:12:41
|DNS
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNS
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|4
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|4
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|19
|5
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|17
|6
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|15
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|14
|8
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|9
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|12
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|11
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|12
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|13
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|14
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|7
|15
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|6
|16
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|5
|17
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4
|18
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4:18:47
|2
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|9
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|10
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|11
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|12
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|15
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|16
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|17
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|21
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|22
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|23
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|24
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|26
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:08
|27
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|28
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|30
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|32
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|33
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|34
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|36
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
|37
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|40
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|41
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|42
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|43
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
|44
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|45
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|47
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|48
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|49
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|50
|Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|51
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|52
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|54
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|55
|Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:44
|56
|Johannes Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|57
|Wouter Haan (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:08
|58
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:21
|59
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:08
|60
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:15
|61
|Lotto Petrus (Nam) MTN Qhubeka
|0:12:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|3
|Skil - Shimano
|4
|Landbouwkrediet
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|7
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|8
|FDJ
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|Veranda`s Willems - Accent
|11
|Leopard-Trek
|12
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|13
|Andalucia - Caja Granada
|14
|BKCP - Powerplus
|15
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|16
|MTN Qhubeka Cycling Team
|17
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4:23:18
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:00:09
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:11
|8
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:12
|9
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:14
|12
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:16
|14
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:17
|15
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|17
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:18
|19
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:19
|20
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:20
|21
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|22
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|23
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|24
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|25
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|26
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|27
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:22
|28
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|29
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:23
|31
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|32
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|33
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|35
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:24
|37
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|38
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|40
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|41
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|42
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
|43
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|44
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:25
|45
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|46
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|47
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
|49
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|50
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:27
|51
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|52
|Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:28
|53
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|56
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:29
|57
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|58
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|59
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:30
|61
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|62
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|63
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:31
|64
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:32
|67
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:33
|68
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|69
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|70
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|71
|Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|72
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:34
|73
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|74
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|75
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:35
|76
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|78
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|79
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|80
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|81
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:36
|82
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|83
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|84
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:37
|85
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|86
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|87
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:38
|88
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|89
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|90
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|91
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|92
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|93
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:00:39
|94
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|95
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:40
|96
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|97
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|98
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|100
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:41
|101
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|102
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|104
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|105
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:44
|106
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:46
|107
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:47
|108
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:48
|109
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:50
|110
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:54
|111
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:57
|112
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:59
|113
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:04
|114
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:13
|115
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:14
|116
|Johannes Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:19
|117
|Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:01:23
|118
|Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:25
|119
|Wouter Haan (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:28
|120
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:30
|121
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|122
|Peter Schep (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:46
|123
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:49
|124
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:02:09
|125
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:57
|126
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:32
|127
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:06:10
|128
|Lotto Petrus (Nam) MTN Qhubeka
|0:13:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|6
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|7
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|8
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|48
|pts
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|3
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|25
|5
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|6
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|19
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|19
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|9
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|17
|10
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|15
|11
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|14
|12
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|14
|13
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|14
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|12
|15
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|12
|16
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|12
|17
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|18
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|19
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|10
|20
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|9
|21
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|22
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|23
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|24
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|7
|25
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|7
|26
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|27
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|6
|28
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|5
|29
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|5
|30
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|31
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|32
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|34
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4:23:18
|2
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:06
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:12
|5
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:14
|7
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:17
|8
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|10
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:20
|12
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:21
|13
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:22
|14
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|15
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:23
|16
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:24
|17
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|18
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|20
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
|21
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:25
|22
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|23
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:26
|24
|Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:28
|25
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:29
|26
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|27
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:30
|29
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|30
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|31
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:33
|32
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|33
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|34
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:34
|35
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:35
|37
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|38
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|39
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:36
|40
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:37
|41
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|42
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:38
|43
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:39
|45
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:40
|46
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|48
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|49
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:44
|50
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:46
|51
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:54
|52
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:59
|53
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:04
|54
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:14
|55
|Johannes Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:19
|56
|Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:01:23
|57
|Wouter Haan (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:28
|58
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:30
|59
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:57
|60
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:32
|61
|Lotto Petrus (Nam) MTN Qhubeka
|0:13:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skil - Shimano
|13:10:19
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Veranda`s Willems - Accent
|0:00:13
|4
|Leopard-Trek
|0:00:20
|5
|Netherlands
|0:00:21
|6
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:25
|7
|FDJ
|8
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:28
|9
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:35
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:40
|12
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:41
|13
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:50
|14
|Andalucia - Caja Granada
|0:00:56
|15
|MTN Qhubeka Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|16
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:04
|17
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:08
|18
|Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:01:55
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy