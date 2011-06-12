Trending

Kittel goes one better with stage 1 win

Skil - Shimano rider new race leader

Stage 1 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano4:18:47
2Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
5Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
6Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
8Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
12Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
13Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
15Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
16Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
17Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
18Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
21Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
23Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
24Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
25Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
26Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
28Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
29Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
31Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
32Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
34Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
35Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
36Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
38Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
39Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
40Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
41Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
42Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
44Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
45Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
46Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
47Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
48Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
49Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
50Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:08
51Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
52José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
53Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
54Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
55Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
56Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
57Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
59Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
60Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
61Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
62Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
63Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
65Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
66Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
67Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
68Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
69Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
71Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
72Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
73Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
74Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
75Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
76Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
77Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
78Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
79Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
80Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
81Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
82Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
83Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
84Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
85Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
86Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
87Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
88Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
89Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
90Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
91Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
92Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
93Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
94Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
95Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
96Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
97Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
99Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
100Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
101Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
102Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
103Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
104William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
105Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
106Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
107Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
108Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
109Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
110David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
111Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
112Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
113Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
114Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
115Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
116Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:28
117Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:44
118Johannes Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
119Wouter Haan (Ned) Netherlands0:01:08
120Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
121Peter Schep (Ned) Netherlands
122Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:48
123Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:00:08
124Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:21
125Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:08
126Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:15
127Joop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
128Lotto Petrus (Nam) MTN Qhubeka0:12:41
DNSCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSMitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFTim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFEmmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFMatthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
4Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5pts
2Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
4Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano25pts
2Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team23
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet21
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ19
5Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands17
6Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly15
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli14
8Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
9Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent12
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
11Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands10
12Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands9
13Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet8
14Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke7
15Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus6
16Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly5
17Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano4
18Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
19Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
20Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano4:18:47
2Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
7Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
8Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
9Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
10Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
11Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
12Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
13Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
15Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
16Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
17Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
19Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
21Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
22Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
23Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
24Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
25Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
26José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:08
27Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
28Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
29Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
30Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
31Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
32Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
33Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
34Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
36Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
37Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
38Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
40Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
41Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
42Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
43Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
44Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
45Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
47Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
48Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
49Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
50Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
51David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
52Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
53Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
54Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
55Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:44
56Johannes Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
57Wouter Haan (Ned) Netherlands0:01:08
58Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:21
59Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:08
60Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:15
61Lotto Petrus (Nam) MTN Qhubeka0:12:41

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Netherlands
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
3Skil - Shimano
4Landbouwkrediet
5Rabobank Cycling Team
6Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
7Cycling Team De Rijke
8FDJ
9Vacansoleil-DCM
10Veranda`s Willems - Accent
11Leopard-Trek
12Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
13Andalucia - Caja Granada
14BKCP - Powerplus
15Cycling Team Jo Piels
16MTN Qhubeka Cycling Team
17Team Garmin-Cervelo
18Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano4:23:18
2Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:04
3Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:09
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:11
8Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:12
9Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
10Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
11Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:14
12Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:16
14Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands0:00:17
15Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
17Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
18Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:00:18
19Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:19
20Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:20
21Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
22Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
23Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
24Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
25Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
26Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
27Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:22
28Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
29Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
30Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:23
31Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
32Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
33Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
35Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:24
37Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
38Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
40Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
41Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
42Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
43Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
44Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:25
45Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
46Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
47Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
48Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
49Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
50Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:27
51Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
52Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:28
53Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
54Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
55Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
56Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:29
57Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
58Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
59Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
60Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:30
61Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
62Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
63Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands0:00:31
64Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
66Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:32
67Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:33
68Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
69Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
70Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
71Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
72Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:34
73Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
74Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
75Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:35
76Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
77Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
78Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
79Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
80Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
81Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:36
82Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
83Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
84Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:00:37
85Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
86Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
87Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:38
88Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
89Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
90Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
91Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
92Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
93William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:00:39
94Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
95Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:40
96Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
97Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
98Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
100Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:41
101Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
102Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
104Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
105Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:44
106Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:46
107Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:47
108Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:48
109Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:50
110Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:54
111Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:57
112Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:59
113David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:04
114Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:01:13
115José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:14
116Johannes Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:01:19
117Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:01:23
118Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:25
119Wouter Haan (Ned) Netherlands0:01:28
120Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:30
121Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
122Peter Schep (Ned) Netherlands0:01:46
123Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:49
124Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:02:09
125Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:57
126Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:32
127Joop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:06:10
128Lotto Petrus (Nam) MTN Qhubeka0:13:27

Sprint classificiation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5pts
2Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
3Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
4Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
5Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
6Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
7Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1
8Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano48pts
2Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team38
3Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team28
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano25
5Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet21
6Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek19
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ19
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team17
9Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands17
10Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly15
11Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent14
12Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli14
13Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
14Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent12
15Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano12
16Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ12
17Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
18Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands10
19Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent10
20Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent9
21Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands9
22Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet8
23Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands8
24Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke7
25Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke7
26Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano6
27Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus6
28Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly5
29Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus5
30Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4
31Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
32Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
33Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
34Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano4:23:18
2Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:06
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:12
5Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
6Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:14
7Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands0:00:17
8Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
10Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
11Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:20
12Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:21
13Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:22
14Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
15Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:23
16Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:24
17Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
18Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
20Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
21Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:25
22Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
23Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands0:00:26
24Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:28
25Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:29
26Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
27Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:30
29Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
30Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
31Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:33
32Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
33Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
34Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:34
35Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:35
37Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
38Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
39Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:36
40Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:37
41Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
42Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:38
43Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:39
45Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:40
46Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
48Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
49Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:44
50Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:46
51Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:54
52Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:59
53David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:04
54José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:14
55Johannes Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:01:19
56Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:01:23
57Wouter Haan (Ned) Netherlands0:01:28
58Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:01:30
59Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:57
60Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:32
61Lotto Petrus (Nam) MTN Qhubeka0:13:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skil - Shimano13:10:19
2Rabobank Cycling Team
3Veranda`s Willems - Accent0:00:13
4Leopard-Trek0:00:20
5Netherlands0:00:21
6Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:25
7FDJ
8Landbouwkrediet0:00:28
9Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:35
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:40
12BKCP - Powerplus0:00:41
13Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:50
14Andalucia - Caja Granada0:00:56
15MTN Qhubeka Cycling Team0:01:00
16Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:04
17Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:08
18Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:01:55

