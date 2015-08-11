Shorts: Van Avermaet gets apology, Brammeier out of hospital

Image 1 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was hit by a TV motorcycle while making an attack at the Clasica San Sebatian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Mirko Selvaggi (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 3 of 5 Matthew Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) takes a solo win on stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Laurens De Vreese (Astana) attacks the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Van Avermaet receives apology from San Sebastian

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) has received an apology from the organisers of Clásica San Sebastián after he was hit by a race radio bike during the event. Van Avermaet had attacked and was leading the race at the time of the incident, which happened on the final climb and ended any shot he had of victory.

“I received a letter from the organisation in Spanish. I don’t understand Spanish but you can infer from the letter that they apologised,” Van Avermaet told Het Laatste Nieuws.

The BMC team threatened legal action following the incident stating that it had cost them vital publicity and criticised the UCI for their failure to act. Van Avermaet was keen to put the incident behind him but lamented the loss of points the incident cost him.

“It’s over and you can do nothing more. A win or a second place would have given me 80 or 60 WorldTour points. Now I’m outside of the top 10 in the individual WorldTour standings.”

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) went on to win the race ahead of Van Avermaet’s BMC teammate Philippe Gilbert.

Brammeier out of hospital

Matt Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) has been discharged from hospital and is heading home after a serious crash on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Utah, the team’s doctor Jarrad Van Zuydam has tweeted.

Brammeier was chasing back on the peloton on the descent off Guardsman's Pass when he appeared to lose control on a corner and collided with a team car that was going around the corner at the time. The Irishman was left with injuries to his ribs, pelvis and lung.

Eneco Tour live coverage

Every day this week, Cyclingnews will feature live coverage of the latest round of the WorldTour the Eneco Tour. The seven-day race takes the peloton around the roads of the Netherlands and Belgium, with the later classics-style stages set to decide the overall winner.

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) won the opening sprint stage ahead of Trek Factory Racing’s Danny Van Poppel. Stage two to Breda is another opportunity for the sprinters that missed out on Monday, or perhaps Viviani will make it two from two.

Follow stage 2 from 2pm BST right here live on Cyclingnews.

Astana extend with three riders

Astana have signed one-year extensions with three of their riders for the 2016. Laurens De Vreese, Andrei Grivko and Dmitriy Gruzdev will all race with the team for at least one more season. Grivko and Gruzdev have long been features of the team while De Vreese joined them at the start of this season after a stellar 2014.

Selvaggi breaks collarbone on Eneco Tour opener

A crash in the final kilometre of the opening stage to the Eneco Tour proved to be race ending for Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Mirko Selvaggi on an unfortunate day for the Pro-Continental team. The 30-year-old was the third last rider to finish the stage after breaking his left collarbone and he will undergo surgery in Herentals, Belgium on Tuesday. Teammate Marco Marcato was the 158th and final rider to cross the line having also been caught up in a crash but suffered only abrasions. Enrico Gasparotto and Frederik Backaert also hit the deck in the stage but will continue the WorldTour race.