Shorts: 2015 Vuelta to start in Puerto Banús, Novo Nordisk confirms its 2015 roster

2015 Vuelta a Espana to start in Puerto Banús

The organiser of the Vuelta a Espana has announced that the 2015 edition of the race will start in Puerto Banús, near the city of Marbella, on the Mediterranean coast.

Race director Javier Guillén confirmed that the 70th edition of the Vuelta will start on Saturday August 22. "We've decided that the first stage will be a time trial but still not decided if it will be an individual or team time trial," Guillén said during the announcement in Marbella.

The full route of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana will be presented on January 10 in the holiday resort of Torremolinos, not far from Puerto Banús.

Colnago buys Nibali's yellow jersey

Vincenzo Nibali may have won the Tour de France on a Specialized but that did not stop Ernesto Colnago from spending €1000 at a recent charity auction to secure one of Nibali's yellow jerseys.

The Italian bike builder made the highest bid at an event to raise funds for the Cycling for Armenia charity, attended by Nibali.

One of the Specialized bikes the Italian used to win the Tour de France was also auctioned off, raising a further €10,000 for charity.

2015 starts today for Androni Giocattoli

While some riders are still enjoying the off season and their holidays, the 2015 season has already begun for Gianni Savio's Androni Giocattoli team, with the riders and staff gathering in Cesenatico for a first get together.

During the event, Savio confirmed that Oscar Gatto will join the team after the demise of the Italian-managed Cannondale team. The Italian Classics rider and sprinter will team up with other new signings Davide Appollonio and Serghei Tvetcov.

According to Tuttobiciweb, Savio confirmed that the team will remain in the Mouvement Pour un Cyclisme Credibile (MPCC), with team lawyer Giuseppe Napoleone announcing that a rider will have to pay the team €100,000 if they fail an anti-doping test.

Team Novo Nordisk confirms 18-rider roster for 2015

Team Novo Nordisk has confirmed it will have an 18-rider roster for 2015 season with four new riders joining the professional team from its development squad.

New signings are Australia's James Glasspool, Corentin Cherhal of France, Simon Strobel of Germany and Gerd de Keijzer of the Netherlands. All the riders on the team have diabetes and help promote diabetes treatment and prevention by racing around the world at a Professional Continental level.

"After just two years, the investment in our junior and development teams is beginning to pay off and we couldn't be happier to welcome four riders from within our program to the professional ranks," said Team Novo Nordisk CEO and co-founder Phil Southerland. "As we look to 2015, our goal is to garner more results on the road while continuing to inspire, educate and empower people around the world affected by diabetes."

This season, the Team Novo Nordisk men's professional squad competed in 53 races around the world, taking 19 top-10 finishes and five podium spots, including Belgian Kevin De Mesmaeke'’s third place finish on stage four of the Tour of California.

The professional team will meet in Cozumel, Mexico for the first of two training camps to prepare for the 2015 season.