Sho-Air increases NICA sponsorship

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) announced a two-year sponsorship agreement with Sho-Air International, whose contribution adds support to the continuing growth of high school mountain biking in the United States.

Sho-Air, which has signed as a top NICA sponsor, is also the sponsor of the Sho-Air/Cannondale pro mountain bike team, and has been a sponsor of mountain biking for almost 10 years.

This agreement with Sho-Air comes with the creation of a new Platinum Plus category by NICA, as it progresses towards its objective of spreading high school mountain biking coast to coast by 2020.

NICA's executive director Austin McInerny said, "Team Sho-Air has been a force at both the national and international pro mountain biking level for many years now, and it is very satisfying that they are joining the NICA movement as a top NICA sponsor. We are excited to collaborate with Team Sho-Air to improve and expand the high school mountain bike experience for our student-athletes, coaches volunteers and supporters. In doing so, we are enabling more young adults to strengthen body, mind and character while simultaneously building the future generation of responsible and clean cyclists. Sho-Air's support and commitment gives us a major boost in these efforts."

R. Scott Tedro, president and CEO of Sho-Air International, said "NICA's youth development program supports Sho-Air's advocacy of healthy living through riding bicycles by providing an option to youth at an age that they can enjoy the benefits of cycling for a life time."

"Sho-Air has unwavering support for amateur and professional racing through its US Cup premier racing series and its professional squad, Team Sho-Air/Cannondale. Sho-Air views supporting NICA as a natural progression to further support the initiative of better living through cycling and NICA is a great way to get riders started early. We look forward to a partnership that provides support of a wide range of NICA activities and programs."

Plans are in the works for motivational sessions with NICA student-athletes, led by the Sho-Air/Cannondale team members at local and regional levels, while at the national level Sho-Air will provide funding to critically important areas for the NICA community and movement, such as coaching support and education, start-up grants for new leagues, and assistance for current leagues.