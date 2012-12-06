Todd Wells to appear as guest at 2012 NICA awards

Image 1 of 3 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) takes the lead heading in to the last lap (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 2 of 3 Todd Wells runs by (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 3 of 3 Max Plaxton (Specialized) leading his team-mate Todd Wells in the 2011 short track event (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) annual awards dinner will take place January 12 at the Specialized Bicycle Company headquarters in Morgan Hill, California. NICA will acknowledge student-athletes, coaches, volunteers and partners that have made outstanding contributions toward the expansion of high school cycling across the United States. Six-time US national champion, 2012 Olympian and Specialized Factory Team rider Todd Wells will be the guest speaker at the event, sharing inspiring stories from his illustrious career.

"I wish NICA was around when I was going to school!" said Wells. "Many kids that would never have picked up a bike before NICA now have the chance to ride and take part in a sport they may otherwise never would have experienced. It's great to see NICA expand to new states each year and the momentum they are building is amazing. The best part is giving kids another option to get outside and be healthy. I think the people driving NICA definitely need to be recognized and appreciated."

NICA's executive director Austin McInerny said, "The people we honor at the NICA Awards are just the tip of the iceberg of support we have, without which NICA would not exist. The student-athletes are of course the focus of our activities, but many of them and their parents remain involved with their regional leagues after their racing years have ended. The people who volunteer their time and expertise to build the framework in which high school mountain biking happens are all heros and should be thanked for bringing new opportunities in high school sport and youth wellness to this nation."

Awards in 10 categories will be given to 13 outstanding individuals from across NICA's 10 current leagues.

In addition to the awards dinner, a benefit ride with Wells, hosted by Specialized Bicycles, will offer ticket-holders an exhilarating adventure on the fast, flowy singletrack riding of the renowned Fort Ord Trail system. The ride includes Clif Bar and GU Sports nutrition products, a catered trail-side lunch and the opportunity to ride with one of the legends of the sport. Early registrants will be able to reserve a Specialized Demo Bike for a test ride, and feel the flow like never before. (10:00 am Ride Meet).

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.nationalmtb.org/nica-awards/.