Gallery: New Sho-Air / Cannondale team launched

Cannondale and Sho-Air, Inc. are partnering to co-sponsor an American domestic mountain bike team called Sho-Air/Cannondale for 2013. The team will operate out of southern California and will serve as Cannondale’s North American arm of its global mountain bike race category.

Sho-Air/Cannondale will represent Cannondale's factory mountain bike efforts in North America and will support the Cannondale Factory Racing Team during their North American World Cup appearance.

For 2013, the team will consist of professionals Max Plaxton, Pua Mata, Alex Grant, Jeremiah Bishop, Tinker Juarez, and Manny Prado as team support. Grant, Bishop, and Juarez are making the move from the Cannondale Factory Racing team. Also featured on the team will be motorsports legends Eric Bostrom and Josh Hayes. Five-time amateur national champion and Director of Team Operations, Ty Kady, will manage the squad.

"Sho-Air/Cannondale is a North American-based squad of riders that have a championed history in mountain biking," said Bob Burbank, Global General Manager, Cannondale. "It's exciting to be launching a team full of such talent, coupled with the industry-leading standard and tradition of Cannondale mountain bikes."

Plaxton is a five-time Canadian National Champion, two-time Pan-American Champion, and was awarded a bronze medal at the 2006 U23 world championships.

Juarez has represented the US in two Olympic Games, is a three-time US cross country national champion, and is a four-time US 24-Hour national champion.

Bishop has led the US National Team on seven occasions, including his gold medal winning performance in the 2003 Pan American Games and his eighth place finish at the 2006 world championships.

Mata is the reigning US Pro XCT, Pro UET and US marathon national champion. Most recently, Mata placed first in the La Ruta de Los Conquistadores race in Costa Rica, in her first ever attempt.

Grant placed second at La Ruta on the men's side, his third second place finish in the past four years.

"Working with the Cannondale staff has been a very pleasurable experience as they are true cycling fans and extremely supportive of our riders and staff," said Scott Tedro, President and CEO, Sho-Air International. "We at Team Sho-Air have been very impressed with their bikes and know that we have a winning combination."

Cannondale replaces Specialized as the team's co-title sponsor.

Sho-Air/Cannondale racers will be riding the Cannondale Scalpel 29er and the Cannondale F29.

"The Scalpel and F29 are the perfect bikes for Sho-Air /Cannondale's style of riding," said Burbank. "With these bikes and riders, the team will definitely be a force to be reckoned with. We're looking forward to Sho-Air /Cannondale dominating in 2013."

2013 Sho-Air/Cannondale Team

Jeremiah Bishop

Eric Bostrom

Alex Grant

Josh Hayes

Tinker Juarez

Pua Mata

Max Plaxton

Manny Prado

Ty Kady (Manager)