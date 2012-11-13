NICA appoints Austin McInerny as new executive director

Image 1 of 2 National Education Programs director Austin McInerny lectures prospective and existing coaches at the first NICA Leaders' Summit in Austin Texas. (Image credit: The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA)) Image 2 of 2 Austin McInerny is the new executive director of NICA (Image credit: The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA))

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA), the youth development organization governing high school mountain biking in the United States, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Austin McInerny, formerly NICA's education programs director, as executive director. In his new role, McInerny will strengthen NICA and provide leadership to reach its goal of being coast-to-coast by 2020.

McInerny replaces Doug Selee, who took over as the organization's Executive Director this summer, but has since parted ways with NICA.

"The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) board of directors announced today that Doug Selee has transitioned out of his role as executive director, and Austin McInerny, formerly NICA's education programs director, will take over as executive director effective immediately," said NICA Board president, Rick Spittler. "The board is thankful for Doug's contributions and looks forward to working with Austin in his new role as the organization continues to build capacity and ensure that we are coast-to-coast by 2020."

McInerny has been a dedicated and influential member of the NICA team since its inception, serving as a member of the founding committee, a coach for the Berkeley High School mountain bike team and president of the NorCal league’s Board of Directors. In his most recent position, he oversaw the development of the NICA Coaches' Manual and served as instructor at various leaders’ summits in all of NICA's 10 leagues.

"Austin's achievements and efforts have already garnered respect from NICA's Board, sponsors and fellow staff members, and we are thrilled to announce his new role as executive director," said Spittler. "His knowledge, passion and proven ability to lead give us confidence that this seamless transition will strengthen NICA in achieving its goals."

"I am incredibly excited for this opportunity, as I have seen first hand the transformational power of participating on a well-managed high school cycling team," said McInerny in a recent NICA newsletter. "I am more motivated than ever to work with the extremely talented staff, both in the NICA office and in the various leagues, to help strengthen our existing programs, while also expanding into new areas around the country."

As a nationally respected environmental mediator with a master's degree in regional planning from Cornell University, McInerny's qualifications make him an effective advocate for expanded off-road riding opportunities. McInerny has a long history in the mountain bike community and serves on both the board of directors for the San Francisco Bay Area Ridge Trail Council and the International Mountain Bike Association's California Regional Leadership Advisory Council.

"Throughout my 30 years of cycling, my passion to make mountain biking a mainstream high school sport has become a personal mission," said McInerny. "I believe in NICA and am looking forward to furthering its goal to help high school student-athletes build strong minds, bodies and character through mountain biking."