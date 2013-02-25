Sho-Air / Cannondale welcomes Taylor Smith

Taylor Smith (Sho-Air / Cannondale) (Image credit: Team Sho-Air / Cannondale)

Team Sho-Air / Cannondale announced the addition of former Cannondale Factory Racing rider Taylor Smith to its roster on the eve of the NICA NorCal opener, the Granite Bay Challenge, held this past weekend.

"I'm excited to get the opportunity to join the Sho-Air / Cannondale team. The move means I'll be closer to the team base/support, and I get to keep racing on a Cannondale, and I am stoked," said Smith.

"It's such an incredible bike that it almost feels unfair," said Smith. "The fact that Sho-Air supports the high school mountain bike movement is also sweet. Their support of NICA and the US Cup helps me continue to pursue my dream to become a top pro racer someday."

Smith, who hails from Novato, California, will aim to defend his NICA California State Championship and focus on consistent results in the individual NorCal events. Smith is also in his first season racing at the U23 level in USA Cycling and UCI events.

"I'd like to go out and try to make a name for myself in the U23 races as well," said Smith. "I know it's going to be tough lining up with the pros, but I have the best bike and the best team to support. I am going to give it my all every time!."

"The addition of Taylor Smith just adds even more depth to our incredible roster. But more importantly, it shows the commitment that Sho-Air and Cannondale have to bolstering the youth movement in cycling here in the United States," said Ty Kady, Sho-Air/Cannondale team director. "We look forward to being an integral part in Taylor's development for years to come."