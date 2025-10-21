Shari Bossuyt returns to Track World Championships for first time since doping suspension – though without Madison partner Lotte Kopecky

'I mainly want to have fun' says Belgian who is in action in Chile this week

Belgian Shari Bossuyt pictured in action during a training session of the delegation for the upcoming World Track Cycling Championships, Tuesday 14 October 2025 in Gent. The competition will take place in Santiago, Chile, from 22 to 26 October 2025. BELGA PHOTO TOM GOYVAERTS (Photo by Tom Goyvaerts / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Bossuyt is making her return to the velodrome after a doping ban (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four months after the end of her two-year suspension for doping, Shari Bossuyt returns to the Track World Championships this week in Santiago, Chile (October 22-26).

The Belgian returned to competition on the road in June, when her suspension ended, and has already recorded a comeback road win at the Grand Prix de Wallonie in September. From Wednesday, she will make her return to a major track meet for the first time at the World Championships.

Bossuyt was suspended from all racing in 2023 after returning a positive test for the banned substance letrozole after winning a stage of the Tour de Normandie Féminin. The Belgian, who rode for Canyon-SRAM at the time, maintained her innocence, saying the positive was a result of consuming contaminated food, but she was still served a two-year ban which was upheld after she gave up her appeal.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


