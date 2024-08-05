Sepp Kuss returns at Vuelta a Burgos after COVID-19 ruled him out of Tour de France

American climber uses five-day race for final preparations ahead of red jersey defence in Vuelta a España

US Sepp Kuss, team Visma stands on stage before the start of the 18th one-day classic 'Strade Bianche' (White Roads) cycling race between Siena and Siena, Tuscany, on March 2, 2024. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

After being ruled out of the Tour de France with COVID-19, Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) makes his return to racing at the Vuelta a Burgos today on August 5 before defending his Vuelta a España title later this month. 

Kuss hasn’t raced since the Critérium du Dauphiné in June where he struggled with his illness and had to abandon ahead of the final stage after looking well away from his best, with participation in Burgos this week all about re-finding his race rhythm.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d'Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport's top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.