After Paris Olympics, Wout van Aert confirms first-ever participation in Vuelta a España

By
published

Belgian will tackle second Grand Tour of 2024 after Tour de France

Wout van Aert
Wout van Aert (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) has confirmed that he will make his debut in the Vuelta a España, which starts in Lisbon, Portugal, on August 17.

Van Aert had initially planned to race the Giro d’Italia for the first time this year, but after an extremely bad crash in the Spring Classics, that idea was scrapped and he instead opted to do the Tour de France.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.