Sepp Kuss abandons Critérium du Dauphiné before final Alpine stage

Visma-Lease A Bike climber ‘has not felt at 100%’ during race

Critérium du Dauphiné 2024: Sepp Kuss talks to reporters
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024: Sepp Kuss talks to reporters

2023 Vuelta a España winner Sepp Kuss has abandoned the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné and will not start the final day’s racing on Sunday.

The Visma-Lease A Bike climber “has not felt at 100% in recent stages,” his team posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.