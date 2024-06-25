Sepp Kuss ruled out of Tour de France after COVID-19 infection at Dauphiné

By
published

American replaced by Bart Lemmen in Visma-Lease a Bike line-up

Sepp Kuss
Sepp Kuss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sepp Kuss has been ruled out of the 2024 Tour de France after Visma-Lease a Bike revealed that he had not recovered fully from a COVID-19 infection that had forced him to abandon the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The reigning Vuelta a España champion was initially included in Visma’s selection for the Tour, announced last week, when the team confirmed that Jonas Vingegaard would line out in search of a third successive victory. Vingegaard will now have to do without Kuss, who is replaced by Bart Lemmen.

