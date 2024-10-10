2025 Life Time Grand Prix introduces wild cards, event changes and tightened roster

The Life Time Grand Prix series may still have the final event of 2024 to play out, but attention is already turning to what’s ahead for 2025, with some shifts to the format announced that organisers are hoping will add another layer in the year ahead.

Shifts that will make the series look a little different next season are athlete numbers – which will drop to 25 women and 25 men – a selection that includes three wildcard entries after two events and some changes to which races are included.

“We’re excited to announce these updates to the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix as we believe it will make the fourth edition of the series the most dynamic one yet,” Kimo Seymour, Life Time President Media & Events said in a media release announcing the plans for 2025.

“We’re just wrapping up the 2024 series - only our third season - but we’ve already seen immense progress in our goal of bringing more fans and growing the sport of cycling domestically. From continually sold out events to the success of our Life Time Grand Prix Race Highlights recap video series on YouTube, it is clear the appetite for professional and recreational off-road cycling in the U.S. is continuing to grow.”

What won't be continuing to grow, however is the event numbers, with a reshuffle of what is included resulting in a six event competition, with five starts necessary to be eligible for the prize money and the top five event results determining the series placings.

Both Crushar in the Tushar – cancelled this year due to fires in the region – and the Rad Dirt Fest – added in as a wildcard in 2023 – are off the agenda while Life Time Little Sugar MTB will be added in the week before the mandatory Big Sugar Gravel closes out the racing. The series kicks off a little differently in 2025 as well, with the normal season starter of the Fuego XL 100K MTB at Sea Otter Classic swapped out for the LIfe Time Sea Otter Classic Gravel.

The Life Time Grand Prix starter on April 11 and Unbound Gravel on May 31 will also be events that will open the door for another three men and three women to lever their way in.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The series, which in 2024 had 30 women and 30 men on the starting roster, will this year be a competition between 25 riders or 50 across both categories. However, only 22 men and 22 women will be named when the roster comes out in early November, three spots in each division left for wildcard entries. The top scorers in the two opening events, from among those who missed out when they applied for one of the sought after series spots, will get the second chance at entry into the 2025 season.

Applications open on October 14 and run through to October 28, with no automatic athlete acceptance process. The initial series roster for 2025 should be set by November 7 with the wildcard entrants confirmed after Unbound. Prize money details are yet to be released.



Before the focus shifts to 2025, however, there is still one more round of the 2024 event to play out, Big Sugar Gravel on October 19. Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized) and Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz) look set to maintain their series dominance, both on top of the leaderboard heading into the final round.

2025 Events