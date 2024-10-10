2025 Life Time Grand Prix introduces wild cards, event changes and tightened roster

'We believe it will make the fourth edition of the series the most dynamic one yet' says Life Time's Kimo Seymour

Photo (c) 2024 Taylor Chase www.chaseincolor.com @chaseincolor Life Time Grand Prix 2024 Unbound Gravel 200 Emporia, Ks June 1, 2024
Out on the course of Unbound 2024 (Image credit: Life Time / Taylor Chase)

The Life Time Grand Prix series may still have the final event of 2024 to play out, but attention is already turning to what’s ahead for 2025, with some shifts to the format announced that organisers are hoping will add another layer in the year ahead.

Shifts that will make the series look a little different next season are athlete numbers – which will drop to 25 women and 25 men  – a selection that includes three wildcard entries after two events and some changes to which races are included. 

