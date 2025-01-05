Michaela Thompson blazes trail on Life Time Grand Prix a year before U23 Program unveiled

22-year-old podium finisher at Leadville Trail 100 MTB returns to off-road series as youngest woman in elite field for 2024

Michaela Thompson rode to third place at 2024 Leadville Trail 100 MTB (Image credit: Life Time / @chaseincolor)

Michaela Thompson may only be 22 years of age, but she's lightyears ahead of many aspiring off-road racing talents so far. In 2025, the Colorado native will make her second appearance in the Life Time Grand Prix, the youngest woman among the 22 invitation-only field by four years.

From a podium at Leadville Trail 100 MTB and top 10 at Big Sugar Gravel, Thompson finished in 10th-place overall in the Grand Prix for elite women. Her debut was significant as she earned a paycheck, only the top 10 women and top 10 men sharing in the rich $300,000 purse. She also finished seventh at Belgium Waffle Ride Arizona and sixth at Little Sugar MTB.

