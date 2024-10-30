Unbound Gravel, SBT GRVL among five events in new Junior Gravel Series in US

USA Cycling leads collaboration to 'build a foundation for the future' leading to talent identification for disciplines at Olympic Games

Juniors on the course in western Nebraska for 2023 USA Cycling Gravel Nationals
USA Cycling will launch a five-race Junior Gravel National Series in 2025 in partnership with Life Time, SBT GRVL presented by Wahoo, and Valley of Tears, exclusively for riders ages 15 to 18.

Riders must start in three of the five events for series scoring in four categories - men and women competing separately in 15-16 and 17-18 age groups. Four riders will then be crowned as overall winners, in their respective age category, and receive invitations to a USA Cycling Junior Talent Identification Camp in October 2025.

