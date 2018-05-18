Scott give Neymar special edition Foil Disc - News Shorts

Image 1 of 6 Neymar's special edition Scott Foil Disc (Image credit: Jochen Haar) Image 2 of 6 The bike features Neymar's tattoo (Image credit: Jochen Haar) Image 3 of 6 Scott provided Neymar with the disc version of the foil (Image credit: Jochen Haar) Image 4 of 6 A front look at the bike (Image credit: Jochen Haar) Image 5 of 6 Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 6 CRESCENDO - out June 1, 2018

Bike manufacturer Scott have given Brazilian footballer Neymar a personalised Scott Foil Disc and Mitchelton-Scott kit to use as he tries to return to fitness ahead of this summer's World Cup.

The 26-year-old, who recently returned to training, broke a metatarsal in February and has been riding an hour a day as part of his recovery. Mitchelton-Scott mechanic David Fernandez presented the PSG player with the bike.

The special edition has been painted in the colours of the Brazilian flag and features Neymar's tattoo 'family forever' on the top and down tubes. His own personal logo and the badge of the Brazilian federation also feature.

Eisel on the mend after surgery

Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data) is making small steps towards recovery after undergoing brain surgery last month. The Austrian has been putting in some small rides on the home trainer, but remains under observation.

Eisel has been out of action since a heavy crash that left him with a broken wrist at Tirreno-Adriatico in March. He had been progressing well following the accident but had been suffering with headaches. Scans revealed that he had a subdural haematoma, which required immediate surgery. After time spent in hospital, he has been making progress once again and he hopes to be back on the road again soon.

"I'm feeling OK, and I've been back on the turbo for the last three days now. We're talking 30-40 minutes, really gentle. I still have to take it super gentle but I'm making progress and hoping to be back on the road outside again soon," he said to Eurosport, who he is working for a few days at the Giro d'Italia.

"It's one scan at a time. The next scan is on the 25th then I'll know a bit more. I had a massive haematoma. It was really, really massive - I was shocked when I saw it. It definitely makes you think… I'm not the youngest anymore; I have two kids at home. I still love racing, and I don't want to leave the sport like this; I want to leave when I want and not when someone else decides. But sometimes you can't decide things. But at the moment I'm in good spirits and good hopes that I'll definitely race again.”

Amgen renews with Tour of California

Organisers of the Tour of California announced the renewal of title sponsor Amgen in a "multi-year" deal of unspecified length.

The Thousand Oaks-based biotech corporation made its fortunes by creating recombinant EPO to treat patients with kidney failure whose bodies did not produce enough of the hormone to maintain blood levels. The company has sponsored the race since its beginnings in 2006 - a partnership that often drew questions because their drug Aranesp continues to be abused by athletes to this day. Remy di Gregorio was suspended this April after testing positive for the drug.

Amgen's relationship with the race centres largely around the event's Breakaway from Cancer initiatives, and the organisers AEG have partnered with the company to launch a bike safety programme for youths.

"The Amgen Tour of California has developed into one of the premier sporting events in North America," said Kristin Klein, president, Amgen Tour of California and executive vice president, AEG Sports. "Alongside our partners at Amgen, we've been able to shape the race into not only one of the sport's most prestigious annual events, but also a platform that gives voice to important initiatives like heart health and cancer awareness."

Pre-order CRESCENDO

After our first our first project, The Holy Week, Cyclingnews Films is proud to announce our second offering CRESCENDO. The new film will take a look behind the scenes at the final week of the Giro d’Italia.

Take a sneak peek at what to expect in our trailer below and you can pre-order it here.