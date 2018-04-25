Eisel recovering in hospital after brain surgery

Image 1 of 5 Bernie Eisel (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 5 Bernhard Eisel was wrapped up in a silver cape at the start (Image credit: LaPresse - Ferrari / Paolone) Image 4 of 5 Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 5 of 5 Bernhard Eisel leads the mountains classification (Image credit: ASO)

Bernhard Eisel underwent emergency surgery on Monday after he was last week found to have a subdural haematoma, or bleeding on his brain. It is understood that the Dimension Data rider sustained the head injury in his crash at Tirreno-Adriatico six weeks ago. Eisel has not raced since the crash, in which he suffered a fractured wrist.

According to his team, Eisel underwent a CAT scan of the brain after his crash in March, but no issues were detected at the time. Since then, Eisel resumed training but started suffering from headaches in recent weeks.

Eisel assumed he was suffering from severe allergies, but scans revealed that he had a chronic subdural haematoma - a slow "accumulation of blood beneath the protective layer around the brain" which clotted and put pressure on his brain.

Surgery was required to release the pressure, and was successfully carried out on Monday at the Maria Hilf Private Clinic in Klagenfurt, Austria with no complications.

Eisel will have to wait two weeks before resuming light training indoors with hopes to return to a full training schedule in a month.

"I can't really say when I will be back on my bike. Firstly, I want to get healthy, take my time and if the doctors give me the go ahead I will consider when is best to return on my bike," Eisel said in a team statement. "I still enjoy riding my bike but this was a massive thing that happened to my body. If you have an operation on your brain it certainly makes you think twice about things but at the moment I will just follow the recommendations of our team doctors.

"At the moment I am feeling good and looking forward to leaving the hospital and spending some time with family."

Eisel will reportedly remain in hospital until the end of the week.

Eisel has been a professional since 2001 and raced for Mapei, FDJ, Highroad and Team Sky, before linking up once again with Mark Cavendish at Dimension Data in 2016. The experienced Austrian won Gent-Wevelgem in 2010, and has served as a representative of the peloton on the UCI Athletes Commission since 2011.