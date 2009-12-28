Schleck fine after car collision

Image 1 of 2 Luxembourg's Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) smiles during the 2010 Tour de France presentation. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) ahead of Alberto Contador (Astana) at the 2009 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andy Schleck was involved in a collision with a car on Saturday but came away with no more than bruising. The Tour de France podium finisher was training at home in Luxembourg after spending Christmas with his family. Schleck was out on his bike and en route to meet his older brother Fränk for a training ride.

“It was cold and I had lots of clothing on to protect me,” Schleck told Cyclingnews. “That was a good thing in the end.

“A car crossed in my path and pulled right across me. I couldn’t avoid the crash,” he added. “I didn’t have the speed on but I couldn’t avoid it.”

Schleck estimated that he was travelling at roughly 35 kilometres per hour when the collision occurred. According to Schleck the car came off worse. “There was more damage on the car. His door was a wreck and so was his bumper,” he said. “The passenger window and the front window were smashed too.”

Schleck saw a physiotherapist later in the day, confirming that while nothing was broken he could return to cycling on Monday.

“I have a really good physio and she checked everything over,” added Schleck. “It’s just some bruises and tomorrow I’ll go out on my bike. It will hurt but that’s it.”

Schleck will travel to Fuerteventura in January for Saxo Bank’s first team camp of 2010. He confirmed he would ride the Tour of California as preparation for next year’s Tour de France.