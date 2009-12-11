Home award for Andy Schleck

Luxembourg's Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) smiles during the 2010 Tour de France presentation. (Image credit: AFP)

Andy Schleck was named Luxembourg's Male Athlete of the Year Thursday night. The Saxo Bank rider dominated the voting, easily beating his brother Fränk, who finished second.

The younger Schleck had 533 votes, with 276 going to Fränk. Kim Kirchen finished fifth, with 82 votes.

Schleck owed his trophy to his outstanding performances throughout the year. The Saxo Bank rider won Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the spring, and topped it off by finishing second overall in the Tour de France.

It was the seventh year in a row that a cyclist has won the honour. Kirchen won it 2003 to 2005, 2007 and 2008, with Fränk Schleck taking it in 2006. It was the first time that a pair of brothers have finished one-two in the voting.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed.