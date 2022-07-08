Schachmann calls out 'dangerous' riding from Roglic and Jumbo-Visma after Tour de France crash
'When there is no space you have to admit that you are not at the front right now' says Bora-Hansgrohe rider
German rider Maximilian Schachmann directed scathing criticism at the riders of Jumbo-Visma following a crash that he claims they were responsible for on stage 6 of the Tour de France.
The crash occurred 13km from the stage finish in Longwy. It forced one Jumbo-Visma rider off the road to the left, and two more riders off to the right - Groupama-FDJ's Kevin Geniets and Lotto Soudal's Reinhhardt Janse van Rensberg, who was most affected by the incident.
Schachmann, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, spoke out about the incident, claiming Primož Roglič had caused the crash by trying to push his way to the front of the bunch.
"He was very lucky that he didn't crash himself," Schachmann told various German media outlets.
"Jumbo has to relax a bit. Roglič caused this fall again because they just ride like crazy on the last centimetre of road, can't do it, and then hang off the side of the road."
Schachmann was pointed in his criticism, expanding on how he felt the Dutch team's riding style was putting others in danger.
"That is a clear criticism from my side because it is a danger to all riders and totally unnecessary in my opinion," he said.
"When there is no space, there is simply no space and you have to admit that you are not at the front right now."
Janse van Rensberg was later able to get back on his bike and finish the stage. No other riders were hurt as a result of the crash.
Jumbo-Visma were troubled by a series of issues on stage 5, as the peloton took on the cobbles from Lille Metropole to Arenberg, with Roglič at one point resetting his own dislocated shoulder at the roadside, before continuing on with the race.
Roglič currently sits in 28th position in the overall standings, 2:27 down on leader Tadej Pogačar. Jumbo-Visma co-leader Jonas Vingegaard is 3rd.
Bora-Hansgrohe have survived the chaos of the past two stages, with leader Aleksandr Vlasov in 7th position, 52 seconds behind. Vlasov did crash later on the stage 6 run-in but finished in the main group.
