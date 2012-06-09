Scarponi extends contract with Lampre-ISD through 2013

Image 1 of 4 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) held onto his podium plaicng (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Michele Scarponi turns to the camera just before Lampre start their team time trial (Image credit: Gruber Images)

Michele Scarponi has extended his contract with Lampre-ISD for the 2013 season, the team has announced. Adriano Malori and Diego Ulissi have also signed to be with the team for the coming season, giving Lampre 11 riders so far.

“Ulissi, Malori and Scarponi are important element for the future of the team, valuable subjects for the sponsors, for the fans and the Italian cycling,” said team manager Giuseppe Saronni. “I think it’s vital for our team to have the chance to plan our programs in advance and to rely on top riders.”

Scarponi, 32, joined the team last year. In 2011 he won the overall title in the Giro d'Italia and the points ranking, as well as the overall titles in the Giro del Trentino and the Volta a Catalunya. This year he was was fourth in the Giro.

Malori, 24, joined Lampre in 2009. He won the Italian national time trial title in 2011 and the time trial stage a Coppi e Bartali that year. This year in the Giro d'Italia he wore the leader's maglia rosa for one stage after a second place finish on the sixth stage gave him the overall lead.

Ulissi turned pro with Lampre in 2010. The 22-year-old won two stages at this year's Coppi e Bartali, finishing third overall and taking both the young rider and points classifications.

The Lampre-ISD roster for the 2013 season also includes Winner Anacona, Mattia Cattaneo, Davide Cimolai, Massimo Graziato, Matthew Lloyd, Daniele Pietropolli, Simone Stortoni and Davide Viganò.