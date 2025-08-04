'It makes me hungry for next year' – Sarah Gigante falls away from podium at Tour de France Femmes but takes heart from progress

'It feels like a lot better week than last year, so even though it's only one place better, I think I improved a lot' says Australian after finishing sixth overall

CHATEL LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Sarah Gigante of Australia and Team AG Insurance - Soudal competes in the chase group climbing down the Col du Corbier (1237m) during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 9 a 124.1km stage from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel Les Portes du Soleilon 1298m / #UCIWWT / August 03, 2025 in Chatel Les Portes du Soleil, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) chases solo on stage 9 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Gigante was in second place overall heading into the final stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after flying up the Col de la Madeleine on stage 8 to take the runner-up spot behind Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), though there was no easy way to keep that prized podium spot on the road to Châtel as her rivals put the pressure on early in the closing stage.

The AG Insurance-Soudal rider held on through the mid-stage HC climb of Col de Joux-Plane but couldn't keep pace with the leading group, which contained her key GC rivals, through the descent.

Australia Editor

