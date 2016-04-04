Trending

Sagan tops UCI WorldTour and World Rankings

Tour of Flanders pushes world champion to staggering lead

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) congratulates Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara waves from the podium at Flanders for one final time

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
All smiles from Greg Van Avermaet as he talks to the press

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte gestures as he arrives at the end of the seventh stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice

Alberto Contador on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan continues to prove the curse of the rainbow jersey is a fallacy as he surged to the lead of both the UCI WorldTour and World Rankings thanks to his back-to-back victories in Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders. The wins reversed a trend of second-place finishes that tallied six before he finally reached the top step on the podium in Belgium.

In the World Rankings, which comprises points from all UCI races on the WorldTour and Continental calendars from January 1, 2016, Sagan leads Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) by a huge margin, 2145 to 1407. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is third with 1338.

In the WorldTour rankings, which only takes into account WorldTour events, Sagan leads Richie Porte (BMC) with 329 points to Porte's 222. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) is third with 171.

In 2017, the UCI World Rankings will begin to accumulate on a rolling 12-month window.

Rankings as of April 3, 2016

UCI World Ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2145pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1407
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1338
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1074
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1048
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team859
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo845
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ835
9Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge755
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits753
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky740
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky738
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ696
14Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky665
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step632
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha560
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team550
18Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky546
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF543
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida538
21Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team516
22Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal513
23Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step495
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale493
25Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal466

UCI WorldTour Ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team329pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team222
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team171
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo166
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team162
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo141
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ137
8Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky115
9Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge113
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha106
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky104
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team104
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky102
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha96
15Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky92
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal84
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step76
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step70
19Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team68
20Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ60
21Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step57
22Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling54
23Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team52
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale52
25Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team51