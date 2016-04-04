Sagan tops UCI WorldTour and World Rankings

Image 1 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) congratulates Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Fabian Cancellara waves from the podium at Flanders for one final time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 All smiles from Greg Van Avermaet as he talks to the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Richie Porte gestures as he arrives at the end of the seventh stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan continues to prove the curse of the rainbow jersey is a fallacy as he surged to the lead of both the UCI WorldTour and World Rankings thanks to his back-to-back victories in Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders. The wins reversed a trend of second-place finishes that tallied six before he finally reached the top step on the podium in Belgium.

In the World Rankings, which comprises points from all UCI races on the WorldTour and Continental calendars from January 1, 2016, Sagan leads Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) by a huge margin, 2145 to 1407. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is third with 1338.

In the WorldTour rankings, which only takes into account WorldTour events, Sagan leads Richie Porte (BMC) with 329 points to Porte's 222. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) is third with 171.

In 2017, the UCI World Rankings will begin to accumulate on a rolling 12-month window.

UCI World Ranking # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2145 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1407 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1338 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1074 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1048 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 859 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 845 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 835 9 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 755 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 753 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 740 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 738 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 696 14 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 665 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 632 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 560 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 550 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 546 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 543 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 538 21 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 516 22 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 513 23 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 495 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 493 25 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 466