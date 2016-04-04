Sagan tops UCI WorldTour and World Rankings
Tour of Flanders pushes world champion to staggering lead
Peter Sagan continues to prove the curse of the rainbow jersey is a fallacy as he surged to the lead of both the UCI WorldTour and World Rankings thanks to his back-to-back victories in Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders. The wins reversed a trend of second-place finishes that tallied six before he finally reached the top step on the podium in Belgium.
Related Articles
In the World Rankings, which comprises points from all UCI races on the WorldTour and Continental calendars from January 1, 2016, Sagan leads Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) by a huge margin, 2145 to 1407. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is third with 1338.
In the WorldTour rankings, which only takes into account WorldTour events, Sagan leads Richie Porte (BMC) with 329 points to Porte's 222. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) is third with 171.
In 2017, the UCI World Rankings will begin to accumulate on a rolling 12-month window.
Rankings as of April 3, 2016
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2145
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1407
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1338
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1074
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1048
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|859
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|845
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|835
|9
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|755
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|753
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|740
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|738
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|696
|14
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|665
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|632
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|560
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|550
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|546
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|543
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|538
|21
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|516
|22
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|513
|23
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|495
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|493
|25
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|466
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|329
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|222
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|171
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|166
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|162
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|141
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|137
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|115
|9
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|113
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|106
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|104
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|104
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|102
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|16
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|19
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|68
|20
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|60
|21
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|22
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|23
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|25
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy