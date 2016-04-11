Sagan remains top of WorldTour standings after Paris-Roubaix
Tinkoff and Australia hold onto team and nation leads
With ten WorldTour events completed in season 2016 it is World Champion Peter Sagan who continues to lead the individual standings on 329 points with his Tinkoff squad leading the team standings on 683 points while Australia tops the nation standings on 579 points.
Having finished 11th at Paris-Roubaix, Sagan's points haul remain unchanged from his Tour of Flanders victory last Sunday on 329 points with teammate Alberto Contador inching closer to the top after his fourth career win at the Vuelta a Pais Vasco. Richie Porte (BMC) and Sergio Henao (Sky) hold onto their third and fourth place standings with Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) the biggest move inside the top-ten, rising from eighth to fifth.
Sky's Ian Stannard enters the top ten after his third place at Paris-Roubaix while winner May Hayman makes his entry in 16th place with his 100 point haul. Etixx-Quick Step's Tom Boonen also entered the standings after Roubaix and sits in 20th place on 80 points.
With three out of ten WorldTour wins so far this season, it's no surprise that Tinkoff is out in front on the team standings. Sky's position in second remains unchanged but they picked up a bag of points thanks to Stannard and Sergio Henao after his second place finish in Pais Vasco and now have 622 points. There is no change to the top five with BMC, FDJ and Katusha adding to their tally without moving up or down.
Team Giant-Alpecin remain rooted to the bottom of the team standings on 10 points.
Having briefly lost its lead to Spain, Australia takes back it spot on top of the nation standings with 579 points but with Belgium just two points in arrears, it's a close contest. Spain (470) and Colombia (416) are the only two nations to have scored more than 400 points with 28 nations in total scoring points. Latvia enters the charts in 22nd place after national champion Aleksejs Saramotins finished eighth at Paris-Roubaix for IAM Cycling.
Amstel Gold Race is the next WorldTour race on the calendar with 80 points awaiting the winner on April 17. There are also 80 points for the winner of La Flèche Wallonne on April 20 with 100 points on offer for the winner of Liège–Bastogne–Liège four days.
WorldTour Standings - April 10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|329
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|280
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|222
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|204
|5
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|201
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|178
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|166
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|162
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|137
|10
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|11
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|119
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|111
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|106
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|104
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|102
|16
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|100
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|19
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|20
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|80
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|23
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|70
|24
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|68
|25
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tinkoff Team
|683
|pts
|2
|Team Sky
|622
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|490
|4
|FDJ
|323
|5
|Team Katusha
|323
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|311
|7
|Movistar Team
|310
|8
|Orica-GreenEdge
|283
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|214
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|213
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|170
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|114
|13
|IAM Cycling
|94
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|80
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|75
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|51
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Australia
|579
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|557
|3
|Spain
|470
|4
|Colombia
|416
|5
|Greece
|397
|6
|Slovenia
|329
|7
|France
|325
|8
|Switzerland
|238
|9
|Norway
|158
|10
|Russian Federation
|155
|11
|Poland
|103
|12
|Italy
|93
|13
|Netherlands
|87
|14
|Ireland
|76
|15
|Luxembourg
|76
|16
|Czech Republic
|62
|17
|United States
|62
|18
|Canada
|54
|19
|Portugal
|38
|20
|Germany
|38
|21
|Slovenia
|25
|22
|Latvia
|20
|23
|New Zealand
|6
|24
|Kazakhstan
|6
|25
|South Africa
|4
|26
|Denmark
|2
|27
|Eritrea
|2
|28
|Belgium
|1
