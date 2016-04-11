Sagan remains top of WorldTour standings after Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 5 Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) kisses the winner's trophy at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) wins the overall title at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Second place went to Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador is surrounded by his Tinkoff team at Paris-Nice.

With ten WorldTour events completed in season 2016 it is World Champion Peter Sagan who continues to lead the individual standings on 329 points with his Tinkoff squad leading the team standings on 683 points while Australia tops the nation standings on 579 points.

Having finished 11th at Paris-Roubaix, Sagan's points haul remain unchanged from his Tour of Flanders victory last Sunday on 329 points with teammate Alberto Contador inching closer to the top after his fourth career win at the Vuelta a Pais Vasco. Richie Porte (BMC) and Sergio Henao (Sky) hold onto their third and fourth place standings with Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) the biggest move inside the top-ten, rising from eighth to fifth.

Sky's Ian Stannard enters the top ten after his third place at Paris-Roubaix while winner May Hayman makes his entry in 16th place with his 100 point haul. Etixx-Quick Step's Tom Boonen also entered the standings after Roubaix and sits in 20th place on 80 points.

With three out of ten WorldTour wins so far this season, it's no surprise that Tinkoff is out in front on the team standings. Sky's position in second remains unchanged but they picked up a bag of points thanks to Stannard and Sergio Henao after his second place finish in Pais Vasco and now have 622 points. There is no change to the top five with BMC, FDJ and Katusha adding to their tally without moving up or down.

Team Giant-Alpecin remain rooted to the bottom of the team standings on 10 points.

Having briefly lost its lead to Spain, Australia takes back it spot on top of the nation standings with 579 points but with Belgium just two points in arrears, it's a close contest. Spain (470) and Colombia (416) are the only two nations to have scored more than 400 points with 28 nations in total scoring points. Latvia enters the charts in 22nd place after national champion Aleksejs Saramotins finished eighth at Paris-Roubaix for IAM Cycling.

Amstel Gold Race is the next WorldTour race on the calendar with 80 points awaiting the winner on April 17. There are also 80 points for the winner of La Flèche Wallonne on April 20 with 100 points on offer for the winner of Liège–Bastogne–Liège four days.

WorldTour Standings - April 10

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 329 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 280 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 222 4 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 204 5 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 201 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 178 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 166 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 162 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 137 10 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 120 11 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 119 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 111 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 106 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 104 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 102 16 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 100 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 96 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 92 19 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 20 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 80 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 70 23 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 70 24 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 68 25 Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 60

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tinkoff Team 683 pts 2 Team Sky 622 3 BMC Racing Team 490 4 FDJ 323 5 Team Katusha 323 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 311 7 Movistar Team 310 8 Orica-GreenEdge 283 9 Trek-Segafredo 214 10 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 213 11 Lotto Soudal 170 12 Cannondale Pro Cycling 114 13 IAM Cycling 94 14 AG2R La Mondiale 84 15 Astana Pro Team 80 16 Team Dimension Data 75 17 Lampre - Merida 51 18 Team Giant-Alpecin 10