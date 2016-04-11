Trending

Sagan remains top of WorldTour standings after Paris-Roubaix

Tinkoff and Australia hold onto team and nation leads

Image 1 of 5

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 5

Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) kisses the winner's trophy at Paris-Roubaix

Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) kisses the winner's trophy at Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 5

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) wins the overall title at Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) wins the overall title at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Second place went to Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Second place went to Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Alberto Contador is surrounded by his Tinkoff team at Paris-Nice.

Alberto Contador is surrounded by his Tinkoff team at Paris-Nice.

With ten WorldTour events completed in season 2016 it is World Champion Peter Sagan who continues to lead the individual standings on 329 points with his Tinkoff squad leading the team standings on 683 points while Australia tops the nation standings on 579 points.

Having finished 11th at Paris-Roubaix, Sagan's points haul remain unchanged from his Tour of Flanders victory last Sunday on 329 points with teammate Alberto Contador inching closer to the top after his fourth career win at the Vuelta a Pais Vasco. Richie Porte (BMC) and Sergio Henao (Sky) hold onto their third and fourth place standings with Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) the biggest move inside the top-ten, rising from eighth to fifth.

Sky's Ian Stannard enters the top ten after his third place at Paris-Roubaix while winner May Hayman makes his entry in 16th place with his 100 point haul. Etixx-Quick Step's Tom Boonen also entered the standings after Roubaix and sits in 20th place on 80 points.

With three out of ten WorldTour wins so far this season, it's no surprise that Tinkoff is out in front on the team standings. Sky's position in second remains unchanged but they picked up a bag of points thanks to Stannard and Sergio Henao after his second place finish in Pais Vasco and now have 622 points. There is no change to the top five with BMC, FDJ and Katusha adding to their tally without moving up or down.

Team Giant-Alpecin remain rooted to the bottom of the team standings on 10 points.

Having briefly lost its lead to Spain, Australia takes back it spot on top of the nation standings with 579 points but with Belgium just two points in arrears, it's a close contest. Spain (470) and Colombia (416) are the only two nations to have scored more than 400 points with 28 nations in total scoring points. Latvia enters the charts in 22nd place after national champion Aleksejs Saramotins finished eighth at Paris-Roubaix for IAM Cycling. 

Amstel Gold Race is the next WorldTour race on the calendar with 80 points awaiting the winner on April 17. There are also 80 points for the winner of La Flèche Wallonne on April 20 with 100 points on offer for the winner of Liège–Bastogne–Liège four days. 

WorldTour Standings - April 10

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team329pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team280
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team222
4Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky204
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo201
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team178
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo166
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team162
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ137
10Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky120
11Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge119
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ111
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha106
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky104
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky102
16Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge100
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha96
18Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky92
19Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal84
20Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step80
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step76
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step70
23Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling70
24Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team68
25Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ60

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tinkoff Team683pts
2Team Sky622
3BMC Racing Team490
4FDJ323
5Team Katusha323
6Etixx - Quick-Step311
7Movistar Team310
8Orica-GreenEdge283
9Trek-Segafredo214
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo213
11Lotto Soudal170
12Cannondale Pro Cycling114
13IAM Cycling94
14AG2R La Mondiale84
15Astana Pro Team80
16Team Dimension Data75
17Lampre - Merida51
18Team Giant-Alpecin10

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Australia579pts
2Belgium557
3Spain470
4Colombia416
5Greece397
6Slovenia329
7France325
8Switzerland238
9Norway158
10Russian Federation155
11Poland103
12Italy93
13Netherlands87
14Ireland76
15Luxembourg76
16Czech Republic62
17United States62
18Canada54
19Portugal38
20Germany38
21Slovenia25
22Latvia20
23New Zealand6
24Kazakhstan6
25South Africa4
26Denmark2
27Eritrea2
28Belgium1

 