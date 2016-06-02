Russian track cyclist Gnidenko only cycling positive from 2012 Olympics re-test
Female sprinter could lose European championship medal
Only one cyclist was among the 55 athletes who failed retrospective anti-doping re-testing of samples taken during the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games. Russian Ekaterina Gnidenko [nb: her given name is misspelled in the UCI provisional suspension list], 23, was found positive for an anabolic steroid in a sample taken three days before the start of the Olympic Games in London.
According to InsidetheGames.biz, Gnidenko's positive is the only case that the IOC has passed along to the UCI from the retesting.
Gnidenko's positive follows news that eight Russians were among the 23 positives from re-tests of 2012 samples and 32 positives from Beijing.
The provisional suspension of Gnidenko, will not affect the medals given at the Games. She was eliminated in the second round of the kerin and finished eighth in the consolation final, then did not advance from the semifinal of the individual sprint.
At risk is Gnidenko's silver medal from the European Track Championships, which she won after the Olympic Games.
She claimed a silver medal in the women's keirin at the European Track Cycling Championships in Panevėžys in Lithuania in October 2012.
