Roval launches Support Our Shops initiative

Just about every industry has felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and, to help bike shops weather the storm, Roval has launched a new program. Through its new Support Our Shops or SOS initiative, the road bike wheel manufacturer - and subsidiary of Specialized Bicycles - will share the profits from every full-price wheel purchased from RovalComponents.com with the local bike shop of your choice — provided they are a Roval dealer of course.

“We’re all in this together. Bike shops are the lifeblood of cycling– as riders, we all rely on them and we can’t watch our friends experience financial stress without acting to help. Support Our Shops shares the profits from online sales, with our bike shops, providing much-needed income while their sales operations are curtailed due to social distancing measures,” says Roval brand manager Ben Capron.

For the time being, the profit-sharing will only extend to shops within the US, and Roval says the SOS program will remain in effect until shops can return to something that resembles normal circumstances.

The SOS relief program comes on the back of sister company Specialized announcing its Essential Rides for Essential Workers program where the brand donates bikes to essential workers.