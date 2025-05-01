'Companies that already assemble bicycles in the US are struggling to survive' - Tariffs could devastate cycling industry if not adjusted, warns open letter to President

Trade association People For Bikes requests exemptions for bicycles and accessories

PeopleForBikes, the trade association representing the United States bicycle industry, has sent a formal letter to President Donald Trump requesting tariff relief for bicycles, components, apparel, helmets, and related accessories.

The open letter, dated April 29, begins with a request for "tariff relief or an exclusion process like your administration did in 2018," before outlining who People For Bikes represents, expressing an understanding of the administration's motivations for the tariffs, and then explaining its reasons for the request. 

